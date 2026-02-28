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Power Electronics / Power Management



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NVDC power-path control to 1– 6 cell battery systems

28 February 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

SG Micro’s SGM41581 is an I2C-controlled narrow voltage direct charging (NVDC) buck boost charge controller designed to simplify robust power delivery in systems that must seamlessly operate from an adapter input or a battery pack. An NVDC buck boost charge controller is designed to maintain the system rail (the main DC bus powering the device) within a tightly controlled voltage window relative to the battery voltage. Instead of letting the system voltage swing widely with battery level, the controller regulates it to a narrow range using buck or boost conversion as needed.

Targeting 1– 6 cell applications, the device integrates power-path management with buck boost charging control, helping designers maintain a stable system rail, while efficiently charging across a wide battery voltage range.

A key advantage of NVDC architectures is the ability to regulate the system output independently of battery voltage, avoiding unwanted brownouts or system resets during load transients, battery insertion/removal, or deeply discharged pack conditions. By combining buck boost operation with NVDC power-path control, the SGM41581 supports end equipment that needs consistent system regulation whether the input source is present, weak, or absent.

Power-path stability for real-world load conditions

In many portable and semi-portable designs, the system must continue functioning while the battery is charging and must also remain stable if the adapter is suddenly removed. The SGM41581’s NVDC power-path approach is intended to keep the system rail in regulation while dynamically allocating available input power between the system load and battery charging. This is particularly useful in products where always-on operation or high peak loads can otherwise destabilise the rail and cause user-visible failures.

Supporting 1– 6 cell packs makes the SGM41581 a strong fit for platforms that span multiple battery configurations or that must tolerate a wide spread of pack voltages during charge and discharge. Buck-boost charging control enables operation when the adapter input is above, below, or near the pack voltage, which can reduce the need for separate front-end conversion stages and help simplify the overall power tree.

With I2C control, designers can tune charging and power-path behaviour in firmware, enabling adaptive strategies based on thermal headroom, available adapter power, system load demand, or battery state. This can support product differentiation such as faster charge when conditions allow, gentler charge for longevity, or power-limited operation from weaker sources.

Applications for the SGM41581 include industrial handheld devices, portable instruments, battery-backed embedded computers, docking systems, e-mobility accessories, consumer devices, or any platform that benefits from regulated system voltage and controlled battery charging without interruptions when power sources change.


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