World-first 016008 mm component placement
28 February 2026
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fuji has achieved the world’s first placement of 016008 mm (0,16 x 0,08 mm or 006 x 003 inches) size components on printed circuit boards. This was achieved with its SMT pick and place machine, NXTR, following the successful development of machine technology designed to handle next-generation ultra-small electronic components.
There is currently an accelerating shift toward edge AI, where AI processing is performed on the device itself. An era is also emerging in which a wide range of everyday devices, including smartphones, wearable devices, and even medical and healthcare equipment, are autonomously analysing information. Amid these trends toward greater functionality in electronic devices, the number of mounted electronic components is increasing significantly. As a result, further miniaturisation and higher-density integration of electronic components have become critical and unavoidable technological challenges.
Even the 0201 mm size component, which has long been considered the smallest standard among currently commercialised electronic components, will eventually reach its limits in the pursuit of higher density to integrate more electronic functions into limited board space. A next-generation component size, 016008 mm, is being developed in response. 016008 mm size components require approximately half of the placement area compared to 0201 mm size components, allowing for higher-density circuit designs.
Advancements by Fuji in the following four key control technologies have made the world’s first placement of 016008 mm size components on PCBs possible:
1. Stance recognition during handling:
The orientation and stance of very small components are checked in real time to ensure optimal part handling.
2. Highly accurate part pickup control:
Deviations in pickup position and the effects of static electricity are addressed for stable part pickup.
3. Super-fine control of placement pressure:
Pressure is precisely controlled to ensure that very small components are not damaged during placement.
4. Ultra-high precision placement positioning control:
With nano-level position compensation, the highest level of placement accuracy in the industry is achieved.
FUJI is taking the race for the miniaturisation of electronic components to a new level as the edge AI era gets fully underway.
For more information contact Testerion, +27 11 704 3020, info@testerion.co.za, www.testerion.co.za
Further reading:
Outscale your competition
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Attendees will be able to explore the benefits of AMD Kintex UltraScale+ Gen 2 FPGAs in high-performance Pro AV, test & measurement, industrial, and medical applications.
Read more...
MTN SA Foundation drives youth pathways into the digital economy
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The MTN SA Foundation, in partnership with Helios Towers and Datacomb Development Hub, has launched the MTN–Helios Towers 12-month ICT Learnership Programme, a pathway that takes young South Africans from digital training into real workplace experience.
Read more...
Downstream demand, system reliability, and the expanding role of engineering-led distribution
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
[Sponsored] As South Africa’s semiconductor demand continues to be shaped by downstream system deployment rather than upstream fabrication, the importance of engineering-led distribution will continue to grow.
Read more...
The impact of harsh environments and ionic contamination on post-reflow circuit assemblies
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
There is well documented historical proof that post-reflow circuit assemblies, when subjected to harsh environments, are particularly vulnerable to failure mechanisms, but modern electronic assemblies are far more susceptible to this phenomenon.
Read more...
Engineering copper grain structure for high-yield hybrid bonding in 3D packaging
Testerion
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The way copper grains are sized and distributed forms the metallurgical foundation of hybrid bonding, enabling lower bonding temperatures, greater reliability, and stable grain structures throughout integration.
Read more...
Understanding solder dross: causes and control strategies
Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Dross formation is an inevitable consequence of wave soldering. It occurs when molten solder comes into contact with oxygen, forming metal oxides that float on the surface of the solder bath. Over time, this oxidation byproduct accumulates and must be removed to maintain solder quality and process consistency.
Read more...
Non-destructive techniques for identifying defects in BGA joints – TDR, 2DX, and cross-section-SEM comparison
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
This whitepaper reports the results of a comparison of the following techniques: TDR, automatic X-ray inspection (AXI), transmission X-ray (2DX), cross-section/SEM, and Dye & Pry.
Read more...
Implications of using Pb-free solders on X-ray inspection of flip chips and BGAs
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With the move to Pb-free soldering, most of the attention has been paid to reflow temperatures, component compatibility, and reliability concerns, but the implications for inspection, particularly X-ray inspection, are equally important and often underestimated.
Read more...
The causes of solder balls in robotic soldering
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Solder balls (also known as solder splatter) are a major concern in many production sites as they may potentially cause shorts, leading to long-term impacts on product reliability.
Read more...
Material challenges for superconducting quantum chips
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
To achieve the scalable and repeatable production of superconducting circuits for quantum technology products, players in the industry are leveraging semiconductor fabrication techniques.
Read more...