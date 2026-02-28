World-first 016008 mm component placement

28 February 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Fuji has achieved the world’s first placement of 016008 mm (0,16 x 0,08 mm or 006 x 003 inches) size components on printed circuit boards. This was achieved with its SMT pick and place machine, NXTR, following the successful development of machine technology designed to handle next-generation ultra-small electronic components.

There is currently an accelerating shift toward edge AI, where AI processing is performed on the device itself. An era is also emerging in which a wide range of everyday devices, including smartphones, wearable devices, and even medical and healthcare equipment, are autonomously analysing information. Amid these trends toward greater functionality in electronic devices, the number of mounted electronic components is increasing significantly. As a result, further miniaturisation and higher-density integration of electronic components have become critical and unavoidable technological challenges.

Even the 0201 mm size component, which has long been considered the smallest standard among currently commercialised electronic components, will eventually reach its limits in the pursuit of higher density to integrate more electronic functions into limited board space. A next-generation component size, 016008 mm, is being developed in response. 016008 mm size components require approximately half of the placement area compared to 0201 mm size components, allowing for higher-density circuit designs.

Advancements by Fuji in the following four key control technologies have made the world’s first placement of 016008 mm size components on PCBs possible:

1. Stance recognition during handling:

The orientation and stance of very small components are checked in real time to ensure optimal part handling.

2. Highly accurate part pickup control:

Deviations in pickup position and the effects of static electricity are addressed for stable part pickup.

3. Super-fine control of placement pressure:

Pressure is precisely controlled to ensure that very small components are not damaged during placement.

4. Ultra-high precision placement positioning control:

With nano-level position compensation, the highest level of placement accuracy in the industry is achieved.

FUJI is taking the race for the miniaturisation of electronic components to a new level as the edge AI era gets fully underway.

For more information contact Testerion, +27 11 704 3020 , info@testerion.co.za, www.testerion.co.za





