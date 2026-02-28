Compact connector integration cable grommet

28 February 2026 Interconnection

icotek has expanded its IMAS-CONNECT adapter system with the introduction of the AT-HA grommet, a compact solution designed to simplify the integration of industrial connectors into cable entry systems. The new grommet enables 3A and 4A plug inserts to be integrated directly into an adapter cable entry without requiring an additional panel cut-out, helping to reduce installation complexity and save valuable cabinet space.

The AT-HA cable gland is based on icotek’s established KT ‘large’ cable grommet platform and features a durable polyamide body. It is fully compatible with all KT-based cable entry frames and is supplied ready for installation with a pre-assembled locking element. When used together with compatible 3A and 4A insert sets and connector housings for M20 or M25 cable glands, the AT-HA offers a flexible and efficient connection solution for industrial control systems.

Designed for demanding environments, the grommet provides IP65 protection when plugged in, or IP54 with an optional protective cover. It supports cable diameters from 6 to 12 mm with M20 housings, and 13 to 18 mm with M25 versions. The component is halogen free, silicone free, flame rated to UL 94 V-0, and operates across a temperature range from -40°C to 100°C, ensuring reliable performance in industrial applications.

For more information contact Radél, +27 11 888 6696 , info@radel.co.za, www.radel.co.za





