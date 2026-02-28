Compact connector integration cable grommet
28 February 2026
Interconnection
icotek has expanded its IMAS-CONNECT adapter system with the introduction of the AT-HA grommet, a compact solution designed to simplify the integration of industrial connectors into cable entry systems. The new grommet enables 3A and 4A plug inserts to be integrated directly into an adapter cable entry without requiring an additional panel cut-out, helping to reduce installation complexity and save valuable cabinet space.
The AT-HA cable gland is based on icotek’s established KT ‘large’ cable grommet platform and features a durable polyamide body. It is fully compatible with all KT-based cable entry frames and is supplied ready for installation with a pre-assembled locking element. When used together with compatible 3A and 4A insert sets and connector housings for M20 or M25 cable glands, the AT-HA offers a flexible and efficient connection solution for industrial control systems.
Designed for demanding environments, the grommet provides IP65 protection when plugged in, or IP54 with an optional protective cover. It supports cable diameters from 6 to 12 mm with M20 housings, and 13 to 18 mm with M25 versions. The component is halogen free, silicone free, flame rated to UL 94 V-0, and operates across a temperature range from -40°C to 100°C, ensuring reliable performance in industrial applications.
For more information contact Radél, +27 11 888 6696, info@radel.co.za, www.radel.co.za
Further reading:
Outdoor rated high density cable entry
Interconnection
icotek has introduced the KEL-DPU-OD cable entry plate, a rugged solution engineered for applications exposed to intense UV radiation, weathering, and wide temperature variations.
Read more...
Omniball through-hole contacts
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has introduced an expansion to its Omniball spring-loaded contact range with a new series of through-hole mount Omniball pins designed for robust and versatile interconnect solutions.
Read more...
Phoenix’s Push-X range is growing
Phoenix Contact
Interconnection
With the new XT 1,5 terminal blocks, Phoenix Contact is extending the series to include versions for conductor cross-sections from 0,34 to 2.5 mm2
.
Read more...
Connector range for demanding environments
Future Electronics
Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s DEUTSCH connector range offers high-performance interconnect solutions engineered for demanding environments where reliability and durability are essential.
Read more...
The mechanical side of power
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] Power delivery has always been a key requirement of electronic systems, but the way power is generated, distributed, and consumed is changing rapidly with renewable energy installations and energy storage systems introducing new power sources.
Read more...
Magnetic connectors with 2,54 mm pitch
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
This expansion of the company’s Maxnetic product line delivers next-generation high reliability magnetic connectors designed for use in ever shrinking electronic devices and their applications.
Read more...
Reliable connectivity in harsh environments
Future Electronics
Interconnection
The ecomate family of circular, multiway connectors from Amphenol delivers exceptional durability, safety, and versatility for power and signal applications.
Read more...
Cylindrical interconnects with multiple configurations
Startech Industrial
Interconnection
Part of the renowned 5015 family of cylindrical interconnects, 97 Series connectors from Amphenol offer an exceptional range of customisation options to meet diverse connectivity needs across multiple industries.
Read more...
Trunk line fusion splicer
Interconnection
The JILONG 280T All-Rounder Middle Trunk Line fusion splicer is a rugged, high-performance fibre optic fusion tool engineered for core networks, FTTx, and access infrastructure.
Read more...
Understanding and controlling impedance in high-speed interconnects
Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
[Sponsored] As data rates move well into the hundreds of gigabits per second, success increasingly depends on an invisible but critical factor: impedance.
Read more...