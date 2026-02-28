Outdoor rated high density cable entry

28 February 2026 Interconnection

icotek has introduced the KEL-DPU-OD cable entry plate, a rugged solution designed for cable management in harsh outdoor environments. Engineered for applications exposed to intense UV radiation, weathering, and wide temperature variations, the snap-in entry plate delivers reliable sealing, durability, and long service life in demanding industrial installations.

The KEL-DPU-OD is F1 listed in accordance with UL 746C, confirming its resistance to prolonged UV exposure and environmental stress. Additional approvals including UL 6703, UL 6703A, UL 3703, and UL 1703 further support its suitability for use in photovoltaic systems, environmental technology, energy infrastructure, and other outdoor installations where robust cable management is essential.

Designed for high cable density, the plate allows multiple cables with diameters ranging from 3,2 mm to 20,5 mm to be routed through a compact entry point. Double sealing provides protection ratings of IP66, IP68, and UL Type 4X, ensuring effective protection against dust, water, and harsh environmental conditions. Installation is simplified through a flexible snap-in design, with an additional screw-mount option for applications requiring enhanced mechanical security.

Pierced membranes can be resealed using ST-B plugs, maintaining enclosure integrity when cables are removed. Optional threaded bushings also enable installation from inside the enclosure, offering additional protection against vandalism or unauthorised access in exposed locations.

For more information contact Radél, +27 11 888 6696 , info@radel.co.za, www.radel.co.za





