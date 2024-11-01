Strategic agreement for eSIM solutions

Avnet Silica recently announced the signing of a strategic product and services agreement with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies for the cyber and digital sectors. This new agreement covers Thales’ eSIM solutions compliant with GSMA SGP.22 and SGP.32 standards, including both a standalone eSIM component and an integrated offer combining the eSIM with its remote management services. Together, Thales and Avnet Silica are able to deliver a unique turnkey solution to industrial partners, offering a single product, ready to be deployed in large-scale on the field with an embedded connectivity, provided by Avnet Silica partners.
As large-scale IoT and industrial connectivity deployments continue to accelerate, engineering teams face growing security, remote subscription management, and regulatory compliance challenges. Meeting these demands requires connectivity solutions that are secure by design, standards-based, and capable of supporting large deployments across diverse operating environments. Through this agreement, Avnet Silica expands its secure and standards-compliant connectivity portfolio by providing industrial and IoT customers across EMEA with access to Thales’ proven GSMA certified eSIM solutions.
Thales’ SGP.32 eSIM technology is designed for massive IoT deployments, supporting simplified remote provisioning and large-scale device management, while SGP.22 suits consumer and hybrid use cases where widely adopted remote SIM provisioning is required. Together, both options provide a flexible, standards-compliant foundation for connected products operating across long lifecycles and multiple regulatory regions.
“The growth of highly distributed IoT at scale places unprecedented demands on connectivity security, manageability, and compliance,” said Thomas Foj, VP supplier management, Solutions and Digitalization EMEA, Avnet Silica. “By partnering with Thales, we are strengthening our ability to help engineering teams deploy secure, standards-based eSIM solutions that reduce complexity and support reliable operation across global deployments.”
“We are proud to partner with Avnet Silica to bring unity to a fragmented IoT market. Our vision is to drastically simplify how enterprises connect the world. With the new SGP.32 standard, we are eliminating the complexity of managing massive device fleets. Together, we provide the ability to scale, empowering customers to orchestrate their deployment with total confidence. This is how we build a secure foundation that is future-proof,” said Guillaume Lafaix, VP connectivity solutions and Embedded Products at Thales.
High precision multi-GNSS antenna RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Amphenol PCTEL GNSS-L125-DH-NF multi-GNSS antenna is a high-performance antenna designed for reliable global navigation satellite system reception in demanding environments.
Read more...Robust LoRaWAN for distributed IoT CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InHand Networks has unveiled its latest LoRaWAN gateway, the EC312, marking an evolution in industrial-grade connectivity solutions for distributed IoT environments.
Read more...Miniaturised tuneable harmonic filter bank RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Modern RF and microwave communication systems require compact, high power filtering solutions to suppress unwanted harmonic signals generated by power amplifiers, and to address this challenge, Tri-TeQ has developed a miniaturised broadband tuneable harmonic switched filter bank.
Read more...Nordic accelerates cellular IoT leadership RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The company unveiled its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, and advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.
Read more...Powering the future of industrial automation IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G, the 5th generation of wireless broadband technology, enables users to establish reliable connectivity, which in turn enables flexible, autonomous, and efficient processes from production to logistics.
Read more...Wi-Fi 7 tri-band connectivity module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has introduced the FCE870Q, a compact short range wireless connectivity module designed for next generation IoT devices that require high throughput, low latency, and reliable operation in dense wireless environments.
Read more...Compact cellular IoT SiP with GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Combining low-power connectivity, edge processing, and positioning capabilities in a compact module, Nordic’s nRF9151 targets applications such as asset tracking, smart metering, industrial monitoring, and smart city infrastructure.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.