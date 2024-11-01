Strategic agreement for eSIM solutions

30 March 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Avnet Silica recently announced the signing of a strategic product and services agreement with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies for the cyber and digital sectors. This new agreement covers Thales’ eSIM solutions compliant with GSMA SGP.22 and SGP.32 standards, including both a standalone eSIM component and an integrated offer combining the eSIM with its remote management services. Together, Thales and Avnet Silica are able to deliver a unique turnkey solution to industrial partners, offering a single product, ready to be deployed in large-scale on the field with an embedded connectivity, provided by Avnet Silica partners.

As large-scale IoT and industrial connectivity deployments continue to accelerate, engineering teams face growing security, remote subscription management, and regulatory compliance challenges. Meeting these demands requires connectivity solutions that are secure by design, standards-based, and capable of supporting large deployments across diverse operating environments. Through this agreement, Avnet Silica expands its secure and standards-compliant connectivity portfolio by providing industrial and IoT customers across EMEA with access to Thales’ proven GSMA certified eSIM solutions.

Thales’ SGP.32 eSIM technology is designed for massive IoT deployments, supporting simplified remote provisioning and large-scale device management, while SGP.22 suits consumer and hybrid use cases where widely adopted remote SIM provisioning is required. Together, both options provide a flexible, standards-compliant foundation for connected products operating across long lifecycles and multiple regulatory regions.

“The growth of highly distributed IoT at scale places unprecedented demands on connectivity security, manageability, and compliance,” said Thomas Foj, VP supplier management, Solutions and Digitalization EMEA, Avnet Silica. “By partnering with Thales, we are strengthening our ability to help engineering teams deploy secure, standards-based eSIM solutions that reduce complexity and support reliable operation across global deployments.”

“We are proud to partner with Avnet Silica to bring unity to a fragmented IoT market. Our vision is to drastically simplify how enterprises connect the world. With the new SGP.32 standard, we are eliminating the complexity of managing massive device fleets. Together, we provide the ability to scale, empowering customers to orchestrate their deployment with total confidence. This is how we build a secure foundation that is future-proof,” said Guillaume Lafaix, VP connectivity solutions and Embedded Products at Thales.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





