Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Strategic agreement for eSIM solutions

30 March 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Avnet Silica recently announced the signing of a strategic product and services agreement with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies for the cyber and digital sectors. This new agreement covers Thales’ eSIM solutions compliant with GSMA SGP.22 and SGP.32 standards, including both a standalone eSIM component and an integrated offer combining the eSIM with its remote management services. Together, Thales and Avnet Silica are able to deliver a unique turnkey solution to industrial partners, offering a single product, ready to be deployed in large-scale on the field with an embedded connectivity, provided by Avnet Silica partners.

As large-scale IoT and industrial connectivity deployments continue to accelerate, engineering teams face growing security, remote subscription management, and regulatory compliance challenges. Meeting these demands requires connectivity solutions that are secure by design, standards-based, and capable of supporting large deployments across diverse operating environments. Through this agreement, Avnet Silica expands its secure and standards-compliant connectivity portfolio by providing industrial and IoT customers across EMEA with access to Thales’ proven GSMA certified eSIM solutions.

Thales’ SGP.32 eSIM technology is designed for massive IoT deployments, supporting simplified remote provisioning and large-scale device management, while SGP.22 suits consumer and hybrid use cases where widely adopted remote SIM provisioning is required. Together, both options provide a flexible, standards-compliant foundation for connected products operating across long lifecycles and multiple regulatory regions.

“The growth of highly distributed IoT at scale places unprecedented demands on connectivity security, manageability, and compliance,” said Thomas Foj, VP supplier management, Solutions and Digitalization EMEA, Avnet Silica. “By partnering with Thales, we are strengthening our ability to help engineering teams deploy secure, standards-based eSIM solutions that reduce complexity and support reliable operation across global deployments.”

“We are proud to partner with Avnet Silica to bring unity to a fragmented IoT market. Our vision is to drastically simplify how enterprises connect the world. With the new SGP.32 standard, we are eliminating the complexity of managing massive device fleets. Together, we provide the ability to scale, empowering customers to orchestrate their deployment with total confidence. This is how we build a secure foundation that is future-proof,” said Guillaume Lafaix, VP connectivity solutions and Embedded Products at Thales.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

High precision multi-GNSS antenna
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Amphenol PCTEL GNSS-L125-DH-NF multi-GNSS antenna is a high-performance antenna designed for reliable global navigation satellite system reception in demanding environments.

Read more...
Designing IoT devices for deterministic LPWAN environments
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Built on Ultra Narrow Band communication technology, the Sigfox network focuses on low power, wide area M2M connectivity rather than maximising data throughput.

Read more...
Robust LoRaWAN for distributed IoT
CST Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InHand Networks has unveiled its latest LoRaWAN gateway, the EC312, marking an evolution in industrial-grade connectivity solutions for distributed IoT environments.

Read more...
Miniaturised tuneable harmonic filter bank
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Modern RF and microwave communication systems require compact, high power filtering solutions to suppress unwanted harmonic signals generated by power amplifiers, and to address this challenge, Tri-TeQ has developed a miniaturised broadband tuneable harmonic switched filter bank.

Read more...
Nordic accelerates cellular IoT leadership
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The company unveiled its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, and advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.

Read more...
Powering the future of industrial automation
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G, the 5th generation of wireless broadband technology, enables users to establish reliable connectivity, which in turn enables flexible, autonomous, and efficient processes from production to logistics.

Read more...
Wi-Fi 7 tri-band connectivity module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has introduced the FCE870Q, a compact short range wireless connectivity module designed for next generation IoT devices that require high throughput, low latency, and reliable operation in dense wireless environments.

Read more...
Compact cellular IoT SiP with GNSS
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Combining low-power connectivity, edge processing, and positioning capabilities in a compact module, Nordic’s nRF9151 targets applications such as asset tracking, smart metering, industrial monitoring, and smart city infrastructure.

Read more...
Enabling the next generation of high-performance wireless designs
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif Systems has expanded its wireless connectivity portfolio with the introduction of the ESP32-E22, a high-performance connectivity co-processor designed for next generation embedded and IoT systems.

Read more...
Mobile satellite connectivity available in SA
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Space42 has commercially launched its next generation mobile satellite service, Thuraya 4 NGS, available in South Africa as of February 2026..0

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved