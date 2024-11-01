Successful Proteus training conference

Dizzy Enterprises recently hosted two hands-on Proteus Training Conferences, bringing together electronics professionals, designers, and enthusiasts to explore the latest capabilities of the Proteus Design Suite from Labcenter Electronics. The conferences offered in-depth sessions on modern PCB design, simulation, and emerging AI-assisted tools.
The company is thrilled to congratulate Matthew Bouwer from Technical System Design, who won the R1000 Takealot voucher at the exciting Go-Karting event following the Midrand Proteus Training Day, and Gian Veglio, also from Technical System Design, who claimed the same prize at the Clay Pigeon Shooting event after the Somerset West session. These fun post-conference activities provided a great way to unwind and network, while celebrating the day’s learnings.
The conferences covered a comprehensive range of features essential for efficient and advanced electronic design workflows including:
• Basic Schematic Capture, including an introduction to ProPilot (Proteus EDAi).
• Using ProPilot as a Design Assistant.
• Basic PCB Design, with a focus on Length Matching techniques to ensure signal integrity in high-speed applications.
• 3D Visualisation and M-CAD Export.
• Microcontroller Simulation and Code Debugging.
• Differential Pair Routing – advanced high-speed design tools, automatic phase correction, and length tuning for controlled impedance and timing.
Attendees gained valuable hands-on experience with these features, equipping them to tackle complex projects more efficiently using Proteus’s integrated schematic capture, PCB layout, and simulation environment.
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