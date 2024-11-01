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Switches, Relays & Keypads



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iCorp brings BeeLee’s compact switch and sensor components to local designers

30 March 2026 Switches, Relays & Keypads

As embedded systems continue to move closer to the edge – into appliances, security devices, industrial nodes and connected consumer products – designers are under pressure to build sensing into ever-smaller footprints, while maintaining reliability and cost control. In many of these applications, the ‘simple’ sensor remains one of the most important building blocks: vibration detection for tamper alarms, tilt safety cut-off in heaters, magnetic reed sensing in door/window systems, and liquid level detection for tanks and reservoirs.

To support this growing demand, iCorp Technologies is expanding local access to BeeLee’s portfolio of switch and sensor components, providing a practical pathway for South African engineering teams to source proven devices for volume production.

BeeLee positions itself as an integrated switch manufacturer with long-standing production and R&D; experience. A key strength of the BeeLee range is the breadth of sensing categories, enabling engineers to select fit-for-purpose devices without unnecessary complexity. BeeLee’s product catalogue includes (among others) vibration sensors, tilt ball switches, reed switches, hall sensors, optocoupler (photo interrupter) devices, and liquid level switches.

BL-YW-1225 optical liquid level switch

One of the switches in Beelee’s catalogue is for liquid level detection where mechanical float solutions may be undesirable. The BL-YW-1225 optical liquid level switch is positioned as a small, cost-effective sensor with no mechanical moving components, and a waterproofing standard of IP67. The switch has an operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C. With a conductive time < 0,5 s, supporting fast state changes are supported for modern control systems.

Typical use cases for the BL-YW-1225 are in water tanks, dispensers, reservoirs, cooling systems, fluid monitoring in appliances, and industrial equipment.


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Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


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