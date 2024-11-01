High precision multi-GNSS antenna

30 March 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The Amphenol PCTEL GNSS-L125-DH-NF multi-GNSS antenna is a high-performance antenna designed for reliable global navigation satellite system reception in demanding environments. The antenna supports multiple satellite constellations including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS. This broad compatibility allows it to deliver accurate positioning, timing, and synchronisation across a wide range of applications.

The antenna uses a multi stacked patch design that provides strong signal reception, while reducing the effects of multipath interference. Advanced out of band filtering and a multistage low noise amplifier further improve signal quality by minimising interference from nearby frequency bands. These features help maintain stable performance even in environments with significant RF noise.

Engineered for harsh conditions, the GNSS-L125-DH-NF includes a hermetically sealed housing and an IP67 rating to protect against dust and water ingress. The device is also compliant with stringent AAR environmental standards, making it suitable for industrial and transport applications.

Typical uses include timing and synchronisation systems, military vehicle tracking, asset monitoring, precision agriculture, and differential correction systems where reliable satellite positioning is essential.

For more information contact RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300 , [email protected], za.rs-online.com

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





