Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD audits

An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme in the workplace. Before investing capital into new equipment, an ESD audit will help identify vulnerable areas and potentially hazardous static zones that require improvement. Ideally, it is important to cover all areas where your ESD programme is in place, which is defined as any area where ESD-sensitive components or devices are being handled.
Data collection
The first point of departure is data collecting; reliable past and current data records will help the auditor determine the current level of compliancy and adherence to ESD standards. Are there any past reports or a testing frequency log to refer to? This is usually a reliable way to determine whether regular testing is being conducted at all and how often workers are failing or passing ESD compliancy tests in general.
Workstations and personnel
Inspections usually begin by looking for signs of untidiness and disorder as an untidy work surface is a big culprit of static build-up. It is also important to remember that movement generates static; and where there is static, there is potential for an electrostatic discharge. For this reason, Actum Group focuses a large portion of their attention around personnel workstations. Checklist items include grounding equipment such as wrist straps, grounding cords, ESD flooring or floor mats, ESD shoes and antistatic clothing and apparel.
Testing equipment
Actum also take time to review existing testing equipment and testing procedures to determine whether they meet ESD standards. Simply having a tester in place is not sufficient. Is the data reliable, and are the measurement standards right for your application?
Read more...Antistatic vinyl flooring Actum
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Vinyl is an affordable, antistatic tile or sheet with a life-span greater than 10 years and installed as a permanent electrostatic discharge floor.
Read more...Electrostatic discharge chairs Actum
Circuit & System Protection
An ESD chair forms an integral part of grounding within the electrostatic discharge protected area to prevent potential damage to products.
Read more...Conductive ESD footwear Actum
Circuit & System Protection
Conductive ESD footwear is used in conjunction with other grounding devices, such as a wrist strap, cord, and ESD surface mats, to provide a continuous path to ground.
Read more...Clearing the Static: Staying grounded Actum
Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.
Read more...Smarter protection without disruption NewElec Pretoria
Circuit & System Protection
Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, NewElec’s retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network.
Read more...Circuit breaker for reliable, compliant protection RS South Africa
Circuit & System Protection
Legrand’s low-voltage power distribution portfolio encompasses the DX3 range of miniature circuit breakers, designed to deliver dependable protection in residential, commercial and industrial installations.
Read more...Reducing noise on power supply lines Future Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
Murata has introduced the EMIFIL ESD Series Noise Filters, a breakthrough solution engineered for superior noise suppression and enhanced electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.