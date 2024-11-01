Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD audits

30 March 2026 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

An ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme in the workplace. Before investing capital into new equipment, an ESD audit will help identify vulnerable areas and potentially hazardous static zones that require improvement. Ideally, it is important to cover all areas where your ESD programme is in place, which is defined as any area where ESD-sensitive components or devices are being handled.

Data collection

The first point of departure is data collecting; reliable past and current data records will help the auditor determine the current level of compliancy and adherence to ESD standards. Are there any past reports or a testing frequency log to refer to? This is usually a reliable way to determine whether regular testing is being conducted at all and how often workers are failing or passing ESD compliancy tests in general.

Workstations and personnel

Inspections usually begin by looking for signs of untidiness and disorder as an untidy work surface is a big culprit of static build-up. It is also important to remember that movement generates static; and where there is static, there is potential for an electrostatic discharge. For this reason, Actum Group focuses a large portion of their attention around personnel workstations. Checklist items include grounding equipment such as wrist straps, grounding cords, ESD flooring or floor mats, ESD shoes and antistatic clothing and apparel.

Testing equipment

Actum also take time to review existing testing equipment and testing procedures to determine whether they meet ESD standards. Simply having a tester in place is not sufficient. Is the data reliable, and are the measurement standards right for your application?

Credit(s)

Actum





