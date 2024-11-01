Robust LoRaWAN for distributed IoT

30 March 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

InHand Networks has unveiled its latest LoRaWAN gateway, the EC312, marking an evolution in industrial-grade connectivity solutions for distributed IoT environments. The EC312 is engineered with real-world deployment challenges in mind, speaking directly to the needs of enterprises and public sector operators seeking secure, resilient, and manageable wide-area networks.

At its core, the EC312 responds to an important shift in how LoRaWAN technology is being used. Where early gateways primarily served as simple collectors of remote sensor data, modern IoT networks demand much more from these devices. They must operate for years in sometimes harsh and unattended conditions, secure connections end-to-end, and smoothly integrate with both edge and cloud systems. The EC312 addresses these expectations through several substantial upgrades.

One of the major design highlights in the EC312 is security. InHand has baked chip-level protections into the hardware, leveraging a TPM 2.0 security chip alongside industrial-grade mechanisms such as Secure Boot and TrustZone. These measures are not superficial – they reflect a commitment to safeguarding data from the very moment a gateway is powered on. By achieving certification to the IEC 62443 industrial cybersecurity standard, the EC312 gives network architects a higher level of assurance when deploying gateways in critical infrastructure such as power distribution, urban utilities, or public facilities.

Connectivity reliability is another central focus. Real-world deployments in agriculture, remote monitoring, or environmental sensing, often contend with variable network conditions. The EC312’s multi-link redundancy architecture helps mitigate this by supporting wired connections alongside 4G and Wi-Fi. If a primary link falters, the gateway automatically switches to a backup path, ensuring that essential telemetry continues uninterrupted. This offers operators peace of mind, especially in applications where even brief data outages can undermine operations or safety.

With an embedded programmable framework and support for DeviceSupervisor Agent (DSA) services, the EC312 brings lightweight computing closer to the edge. This means LoRaWAN data can be pre-processed, protocol-converted, or integrated with industrial systems such as PLCs and SCADA before ever reaching the cloud. In practical terms, this reduces integration cycles and supports local decision-making loops.

Based on the Semtech SX1302 RF platform, a single gateway can handle up to 2000 nodes, delivering robust coverage in campus environments, complex building layouts, and multi-floor installations without requiring dense gateway deployments. This high capacity effectively lowers both capital and operational costs in large-scale IoT rollouts.

For more information contact CST Electronics, +27 11 608 0070 , [email protected], www.cstelectronics.co.za

Credit(s)

CST Electronics





