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Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



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Lifecycle and obsolescence: Protecting electronics through process

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Shilpa Mehta, managing director, Production Logix.

In long-lifecycle electronics whether in defence, mining, telematics, or industrial environments, obsolescence is not a surprise event. It is inevitable.

Over the years, I have seen the same pattern repeat itself. A product performs well in the field for years, demand is steady, and then a critical component quietly moves to ‘Not Recommended for New Design’ or ‘end-of-life’ status. Suddenly, what was once a stable platform becomes a source of urgency and risk.

The issue is rarely the obsolescence itself. The issue is timing and preparedness.

Obsolescence management is often treated as a procurement function or pushed entirely onto the EMS partner. In reality, it is a shared responsibility between OEM leadership, engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing. When that responsibility is not clearly defined, organisations default to reactive decision-making.

Every electronic component follows a predictable lifecycle: active production, maturity, decline, NRND, end-of-life, and ultimately obsolescence. The NRND stage is particularly important. It is the early warning signal that gives organisations time to act. The companies that review their BoMs regularly and monitor lifecycle status proactively are the ones that maintain control. Those that do not often find themselves forced into rushed last-time buys or compressed redesign cycles.

Today, there are lifecycle intelligence tools that provide automated alerts, PCN tracking, and risk visibility. Technology alone does not solve the problem. What matters is having a structured internal response when an alert arrives.

In my experience, discipline makes the difference. When a component is flagged, the first step should always be confirmation and timeline clarity. From there, the impact must be assessed across all product revisions and assemblies. Only then should the technical evaluation of potential alternatives begin – examining electrical compatibility, footprint constraints, thermal performance, and regulatory compliance.

If a direct replacement is not feasible, qualification builds and validation testing become essential. Documentation must be formally revised, and revision control strictly maintained. Without this governance, risk accumulates quietly in the background.

One of the most strategic decisions that follows an end-of-life notice is whether to execute a lifetime buy or initiate a redesign. I have seen both approaches succeed and both fail. A lifetime buy can secure continuity, but it also introduces storage risk, working capital strain, and forecasting uncertainty. Redesign can strengthen the platform, but only if executed with clear planning rather than under pressure.

The right decision is rarely technical alone. It is commercial, operational, and strategic.

Many of these challenges originate at design stage. Component selection should not be based purely on performance metrics or price. Lifecycle visibility, second-source availability and supplier roadmap transparency must form part of the conversation early on. Once a product is in the field, changing architecture becomes significantly more complex and costly.

Equally important is the relationship between OEM and manufacturing partner. In long lifecycle environments, a transactional supply model is simply not sufficient. OEMs own product architecture and support commitments. An experienced EMS partner brings manufacturing visibility, supplier intelligence and structured lifecycle monitoring. When those capabilities are aligned, resilience improves dramatically.

The cost of poor obsolescence management is not just component price escalation. It appears in emergency redesigns, qualification delays, production stoppages, and reputational risk. In high-reliability sectors, continuity is part of your brand promise.

In my view, long-term competitiveness in electronics is not defined solely by innovation. It is defined by the ability to sustain, adapt, and support platforms over time. Obsolescence will always occur. The question is whether it triggers panic or whether it activates a process.

At Production Logix, we believe longevity is not accidental. It is engineered through early visibility, structured response, and disciplined execution, in partnership with our OEM customers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 700 4718
Email: [email protected]
www: www.prologix.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Production Logix


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