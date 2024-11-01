GigaDevice expands GD25UF Series density

GigaDevice has announced the expanded density range of its GD25UF series 1,2 V ultra-low power SPI NOR Flash, now spanning from 8 Mb to 256 Mb. This expansion precisely addresses diverse storage needs across wide range of applications from advanced high performance AI computing space to low power battery operated devices. From its intrinsic low-voltage and ultra-low power performance, portable devices like wearables, hearables, AI ASIC platforms, medical devices, and other fast-growing emerging markets can have longer battery life, while driving device miniaturisation from edge AI to ultra-compact form factors.
Powering the low-voltage SoC era with a smarter system architecture
As semiconductor processes advance, the operating voltage of leading-edge SoCs and processors has shifted toward 1,2 V to achieve higher energy efficiency. The GD25UF series operates between 1,14 V and 1,26 V, perfectly aligning with this low-voltage trend.
Designed for seamless power integration with 1,2 V SOCs, the GD25UF series removes the need for extra level shifters or complex power management. This streamlined architecture cuts peripheral components and BoM cost, while enhancing energy efficiency by eliminating power conversion losses.
The GD25UF series delivers exceptional performance and power efficiency. It supports Single, Dual, Quad, and DTR Quad SPI modes, with a maximum clock frequency of 120 MHz in STR mode and 80 MHz in DTR mode, achieving a high data throughput of up to 80 MB/s. Two operating modes, normal mode and low power mode, are also supported.
Compared to traditional 1,8 V Flash, its operating voltage is reduced by approximately 33%, cutting power consumption by 50% to 70%. This is critical for health monitoring and battery-powered IoT devices, significantly extending battery life. High reliability is also on the cards with 100 000 program/erase cycles and 20-year data retention.
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