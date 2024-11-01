Maximising squeegee quality and durability

30 March 2026Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Transition Automation has announced two new product advancements designed to improve SMT printing performance and extend squeegee life, laser-enhanced Permalex bonding and integrated edge protectors. Says Mark Curtin of Transition Automation, “By improving both the durability of the blade coating and the protection of the blade edge, we are helping manufacturers maintain print quality, while reducing downtime caused by damaged or degraded squeegees.”
Laser-enhanced Permalex bonding
The company has introduced a precision laser surface preparation process to enhance the bonding of its Permalex coating technology. During this process, a controlled laser cleans the blade surface, while creating microscopic surface features that strengthen the mechanical bond between the blade and the Permalex coating.
This advanced preparation method increases coating adhesion and durability, resulting in improved edge stability and longer service life under demanding SMT printing conditions. The process is being gradually implemented across the Permalex product line to help customers achieve more consistent printing performance and improved overall process reliability.
Edge protectors now standard
To further protect print quality, Transition Automation has added urethane edge protectors as a standard feature on all Permalex universal holders and blade assemblies.
The protective bumper helps prevent accidental blade damage during handling, storage, and cleaning; a common cause of unexpected SMT line disruptions. By protecting the precision blade edge, the edge protector helps maintain consistent stencil printing results, while extending the life of the squeegee.
In addition to protecting equipment, the feature reinforces the importance of proper operator handling by clearly identifying the squeegee as a critical precision tool within the printing process.
Together, these advancements strengthen the reliability of one of the most important tools in SMT printing, the squeegee blade, helping manufacturers reduce waste, improve print consistency, and keep production lines running smoothly.
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