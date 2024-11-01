Miniaturised tuneable harmonic filter bank

Modern RF and microwave communication systems require compact, high power filtering solutions to suppress unwanted harmonic signals generated by power amplifiers. Harmonics can degrade signal quality, interfere with adjacent channels, and reduce overall system efficiency. To address this challenge, Tri-TeQ has developed a miniaturised broadband tuneable harmonic switched filter bank (THSFB) designed to provide effective harmonic suppression, while significantly reducing system size and complexity.
The basis of the harmonic switched filter bank is a lowpass filter. The lowpass filter passes the fundamental frequency and rejects all the harmonic signals at a frequency of an octave and higher. If the PA operates over a multi-octave frequency range, then multiple lowpass filters will be required. The filters switch between each band corresponding to the frequency at which the PA is functioning.
Traditional harmonic switched filter banks rely on multiple fixed low pass filters connected through single pole multi throw (SPnT) switches. Each filter is designed for a specific frequency band, and the system switches between filters depending on the operating frequency of the power amplifier. While effective, this approach results in large, bulky assemblies because many filters and switches are required to cover a wide frequency range.
The THSFB architecture improves on this design by incorporating tuneable filters. By allowing each filter to operate across multiple frequency bands, the system reduces the total number of filters and switches needed. For example, three tuneable filters can be configured to generate ten operating bands, compared with six fixed filters typically required in conventional designs. This simplified topology reduces insertion loss, lowers power dissipation, and minimises thermal management requirements.
Tri-TeQ’s flagship TH-112 filter bank demonstrates the benefits of this approach. The device supports continuous wave power handling up to 100 W and integrates ten harmonic filter bands in a compact package measuring approximately 84 x 63 x 18 mm. The resulting design achieves more than a 75% reduction in footprint compared with traditional solutions, while maintaining excellent harmonic rejection and electrical performance.
Beyond size reduction, the tuneable architecture also simplifies system integration. Fewer components lead to reduced control complexity, shorter build times, and improved reliability. Lower component counts also reduce manufacturing costs and lead times. These advantages make tuneable harmonic filter banks well suited for demanding applications such as broadband, multi octave military frequency hopping radios and other high power RF communication systems.
By combining tunability with high power capability, the THSFB represents a significant advancement in RF filtering technology, enabling compact, efficient harmonic suppression in modern wideband communication platforms.
Strategic agreement for eSIM solutions Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
This agreement between Avent Silica and Thales covers the latter’s eSIM solutions that are compliant with GSMA SGP.22 and SGP.32 standards.
Read more...High precision multi-GNSS antenna RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Amphenol PCTEL GNSS-L125-DH-NF multi-GNSS antenna is a high-performance antenna designed for reliable global navigation satellite system reception in demanding environments.
Read more...Robust LoRaWAN for distributed IoT CST Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
InHand Networks has unveiled its latest LoRaWAN gateway, the EC312, marking an evolution in industrial-grade connectivity solutions for distributed IoT environments.
Read more...Nordic accelerates cellular IoT leadership RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The company unveiled its next-generation portfolio featuring Cat 1 bis, satellite NTN, and advanced LTE-M/NB-IoT with edge AI, delivering secure and resilient connectivity across billions of IoT devices.
Read more...Powering the future of industrial automation IOT Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
5G, the 5th generation of wireless broadband technology, enables users to establish reliable connectivity, which in turn enables flexible, autonomous, and efficient processes from production to logistics.
Read more...Wi-Fi 7 tri-band connectivity module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has introduced the FCE870Q, a compact short range wireless connectivity module designed for next generation IoT devices that require high throughput, low latency, and reliable operation in dense wireless environments.
Read more...Compact cellular IoT SiP with GNSS RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Combining low-power connectivity, edge processing, and positioning capabilities in a compact module, Nordic’s nRF9151 targets applications such as asset tracking, smart metering, industrial monitoring, and smart city infrastructure.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.