NeoDen ND2 PCB screen printer

30 March 2026Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The NeoDen ND2 PCB screen printing machine is a fully automatic stencil printer designed to deliver precise and consistent solder paste application in modern SMT production environments.
Built for efficiency and accuracy, it supports high-volume manufacturing, while maintaining tight process control.
At the heart of the system is an advanced vision alignment platform. Using a high-speed camera with up and down vision capability, the machine accurately aligns the stencil and PCB, enabling reliable printing on fine-pitch components down to 0,3 mm. This ensures consistent paste deposition across increasingly complex and densely populated boards.
The system features automatic PCB positioning and clamping, accommodating a wide range of board sizes and thicknesses with minimal manual intervention. Built-in compensation for PCB warpage further enhances print uniformity, reducing the likelihood of defects.
To maintain quality during extended production runs, the ND2 includes a programmable stencil cleaning system. With dry, wet, and vacuum cleaning modes, it automatically removes excess paste from the stencil underside, helping to minimise contamination and maintain consistent results.
Precision is achieved through servo-driven motion control and PC-based operation, delivering repeatability of around ±10 µm and printing accuracy of approximately ±15 µm. Fast cycle times of under 7 seconds, combined with rapid changeovers, support flexible, high-throughput manufacturing.
With support for PCB sizes up to 450 x 350 mm, the ND2 offers a reliable, automated solution for improving yield and efficiency in SMT assembly lines.
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