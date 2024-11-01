ARINC 429 line driver evaluation board

30 March 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory





Holt Integrated Circuits have announced the release of the ADK-85104 Evaluation Board, a compact, ready-to-use platform designed to help engineers rapidly evaluate and characterise Holt’s HI-85104, a fault-isolated quad ARINC 429 line driver. In addition to short circuit protection, the HI-85104 provides integrated 37,5 Ω impedance-matched outputs with on-chip fuses, output tri-state capability when powered on or off, and optional zero Ω AMP outputs for external lightning protection networks.

The evaluation board is powered by a 3,3 V supply and supports a digital input range of 1,8 to 5,0 V, enabling direct interfacing with a wide variety of FPGAs and microcontrollers without additional level shifting.

The board demonstrates the HI-85104’s advanced protection architecture. Each transmit channel includes internal short-circuit protection, ensuring other channels continue operating normally even if an individual output is shorted to ground or another line. The device resumes normal transmission automatically when the fault is removed.

All logic inputs on the board support 4 kV ESD protection, and its convenient header layout makes it easy to connect digital ARINC 429 sources and monitor ARINC outputs on an oscilloscope. Users can view all four channels simultaneously and verify proper operation at both high-speed and low-speed ARINC data rates. Output tri-state capability when powered off is also demonstrated.

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





