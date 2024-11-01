ARINC 429 line driver evaluation board

Holt Integrated Circuits have announced the release of the ADK-85104 Evaluation Board, a compact, ready-to-use platform designed to help engineers rapidly evaluate and characterise Holt’s HI-85104, a fault-isolated quad ARINC 429 line driver. In addition to short circuit protection, the HI-85104 provides integrated 37,5 Ω impedance-matched outputs with on-chip fuses, output tri-state capability when powered on or off, and optional zero Ω AMP outputs for external lightning protection networks.
The evaluation board is powered by a 3,3 V supply and supports a digital input range of 1,8 to 5,0 V, enabling direct interfacing with a wide variety of FPGAs and microcontrollers without additional level shifting.
The board demonstrates the HI-85104’s advanced protection architecture. Each transmit channel includes internal short-circuit protection, ensuring other channels continue operating normally even if an individual output is shorted to ground or another line. The device resumes normal transmission automatically when the fault is removed.
All logic inputs on the board support 4 kV ESD protection, and its convenient header layout makes it easy to connect digital ARINC 429 sources and monitor ARINC outputs on an oscilloscope. Users can view all four channels simultaneously and verify proper operation at both high-speed and low-speed ARINC data rates. Output tri-state capability when powered off is also demonstrated.
GigaDevice expands GD25UF Series density NuVision Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has announced the expanded density range of its GD25UF series 1,2 V ultra-low power SPI NOR Flash, now spanning from 8 Mb to 256 Mb.
Read more...Highly integrated 24-channel mixed signal IC EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology has announced the LX4580, a 24-channel mixed-signal IC designed to replace multiple discrete components with a single device that supports synchronised data acquisition, fault monitoring, and motor control.
Read more...Touch-enabled 32-bit MCU EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s PIC32CM PL10 microcontroller family expands the company’s Arm Cortex-M0+ portfolio, delivering a compact, low-power 32-bit platform designed for cost-sensitive embedded applications.
Read more...Build smarter with UNO Q Electrocomp Express
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO Q’s hybrid design combines a Linux Debian-capable microprocessor with a real-time STM32U585 microcontroller making it the perfect dual-brain platform for the next innovation.
Read more...Compact AI modules for imaging Otto Wireless Solutions
DSP, Micros & Memory
SIMCom has introduced two compact smart AI modules, the SIM8666 and SIM8668, designed to simplify the development of imaging-based IoT applications.
Read more...Compact Renesas MCU rapid development board Dizzy Enterprises
DSP, Micros & Memory
Built around the Renesas R7FA4M2AD3CFP microcontroller, the Clicker 4 board provides engineers with a ready to use solution for prototyping and testing applications that require reliable ARM based processing and flexible expansion.
Read more...IO Ninja and Python working hand-in-hand RF Design
DSP, Micros & Memory
IO Ninja is a professional all-in-one terminal emulator, sniffer, and protocol analyser that runs natively on Windows, Linux, and macOS, and excels as a UI debugger for serial, network, USB, and all other forms of communication.
Read more...GHz-speed multi-channel digitiser system Vepac Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
A new Star Hub option from Spectrum Instrumentation enables the creation of scalable multi-channel data acquisition systems with ultrafast sampling speeds of up to 10 GS/s.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.