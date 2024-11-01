Understanding the BGA rework process

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Ball Grid Array, or BGA, components are widely used in modern electronics because they provide high pin density, improved electrical performance, and compact packaging. However, when a BGA component becomes defective or needs replacement, repairing it requires a specialised procedure known as BGA rework. This process involves removing the faulty component, preparing the circuit board, and installing a new or repaired device, while maintaining the integrity of the printed circuit board.

Although highly technical, the BGA rework process typically follows a series of structured steps that ensure reliability and minimise damage to surrounding components.

Preparation and heating

The first stage involves preparing both the PCB and the rework equipment. The board and component are cleaned to remove dust, flux residue, or contamination that could affect soldering quality. Technicians then set the correct temperature profile on the rework station, carefully controlling the heating rate to avoid thermal shock or damage to the PCB.

Preheating is a critical step in this stage. Gradually raising the temperature of the PCB reduces thermal stress and helps prevent defects such as pad lifting or substrate damage during the reflow process.

Component removal

Once the correct temperature is reached, the defective BGA component can be removed. The rework station heats the solder balls beneath the component until they melt. A vacuum pickup tool or suction nozzle then lifts the component from the board in a controlled manner, ensuring that the PCB pads remain intact.

This step requires precise temperature control and careful handling, as excessive force or overheating can damage the board or nearby components.

Site cleaning and preparation

After the component has been removed, the exposed PCB pads must be cleaned and prepared for the new device. Residual solder is removed using tools such as desoldering braid or solder suction equipment, leaving the pads flat and free from oxidation or contamination.

Flux may then be applied to improve heat transfer and ensure good solder wetting during the next stage.

Component placement and soldering

The replacement BGA component is positioned onto the prepared PCB pads. Modern rework stations often use optical alignment systems, allowing technicians to precisely align the solder balls of the component with the PCB pads using X, Y, and rotational adjustments.

Once correctly aligned, heat is applied again to reflow the solder. During this process, the solder melts and forms reliable electrical and mechanical connections between the component and the PCB.

Inspection and testing

The final stage of the BGA rework process is inspection and quality verification. Technicians typically use microscopes, and in some cases X-ray inspection, to confirm that each solder joint is properly formed and that no bridging or short circuits are present. Functional testing may also be performed to ensure that the repaired assembly operates correctly.

While BGA rework can appear straightforward in principle, it demands specialised equipment, controlled temperature profiles, and skilled operators. When performed correctly, the process allows manufacturers and repair technicians to restore high-value electronics, extend product lifecycles, and maintain reliable device performance.

Credit(s)

Techmet





