Nordic accelerates cellular IoT leadership

30 March 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

At MWC 2026, Nordic Semiconductor announced a major expansion of its ultra-low-power cellular IoT products and technologies designed to deliver secure, global connectivity as networks and satellite NTN evolve.

“Nordic is building the next era of cellular IoT, and we are expanding our portfolio to give developers the most trusted, power-efficient, and scalable connectivity platform for billions of devices worldwide,” says Vegard Wollan, CEO at Nordic Semiconductor. “Our goal is to make globally connected products easier to build, deploy, and scale – from chip to cloud.”

Built on the proven foundation of Nordic’s industry-leading nRF91 Series, the expansion unveils two new cellular product series – the nRF92 and nRF93 Series – alongside major updates to the nRF91 Series.

nRF92 Series – Next-generation LTE-M/NB-IoT and satellite NTN

The nRF92 Series introduces the smallest, highest-integrated, and most power-efficient cellular solution. It integrates a high-performance application MCU combined with ultra-low-power edge AI through Nordic’s Axon NPUs, multi-constellation GNSS receiver, Wi-Fi locationing, and sensor co-processing. This will enable new possibilities for applications like smart meters, trackers, labels, industrial sensors, and wearables with multi-year battery life.

nRF93 Series – LTE Cat 1 bis cellular IoT

The nRF93M1 modules deliver higher throughput (10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink), robust performance, global LTE support, and built-in Wi-Fi location capabilities while maintaining Nordic’s hallmark low-power consumption and compact form factor. Optimised for asset tracking, gateways, fleet management systems, security devices, advanced metering, and consumer devices, it offers an easy-to-integrate alternative to LTE Cat 1 bis designs. The nRF93M1 is fully integrated with nRF Cloud, along with FOTA, observability, remote debugging, and location services.

nRF91 Series – Enhanced with new features and modules

The nRF9151 is the leading LTE-M/NB-IoT module, now including 3GPP-compliant GEO and LEO satellite NTN connectivity – crucial for logistics, smart agriculture, energy, and remote infrastructure. In addition, the nRF9151 will include sub-GHz fallback to maintain connectivity when public networks are unavailable. Nordic is also introducing the nRF91M1 module – a compact, easy-to-use Smart Modem solution for customers seeking a simple and fast way to add cellular connectivity. It offers Nordic’s proven low-power modem stack, AT-command interface, and secure cloud integration. It is ideal for the traditional host-modem architecture and for achieving rapid time-to-market.

Credit(s)

RF Design





