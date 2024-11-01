Flexible three-process reflow soldering system

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Vision TripleX from Rehm Thermal Systems is an advanced convection reflow soldering platform designed to deliver excellent process flexibility for modern electronics manufacturing. By combining multiple soldering technologies within a single system, the system enables manufacturers to adapt easily to different assembly requirements, board designs, and production volumes.

At the heart of the system is a patented 3-in-1 concept that integrates conventional convection reflow soldering, convection soldering with vacuum, and vapour phase soldering. This combination allows engineers to select the most suitable process for each assembly type without changing equipment, providing a highly versatile manufacturing solution.

The integrated vacuum module plays an important role in improving solder joint quality. Immediately after the solder reaches its molten state, the vacuum stage removes trapped gases, pores, and voids that could otherwise compromise reliability. This integrated approach eliminates the need for external vacuum equipment and streamlines the overall soldering process.

For assemblies with large thermal masses or complex component layouts, the vapour phase process offers highly efficient and uniform heating. This system provides excellent heat transfer and naturally limits the maximum temperature to the boiling point of the medium, helping protect sensitive components from overheating.

Additional technologies such as active Galden filtering and a pyrolysis-based residue management system maintain a clean process environment, while reducing maintenance requirements. Combined with Rehm’s intuitive ViCON control software for monitoring and documentation, the system provides stable, reproducible soldering processes and efficient operation in demanding production environments.

The result is a highly flexible reflow solution capable of handling both complex assemblies and high-volume production within a single platform.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





