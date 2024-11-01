Inline vapour phase soldering for high-volume production

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The VP2200-100 vacuum inline vapour phase soldering system from ASSCON is designed for fully automated, high-volume electronics manufacturing where process consistency and solder joint quality are critical. Developed for integration into modern SMT production lines, the system enables reliable vapour phase soldering in large-scale production environments, while maintaining high throughput and repeatability.

The system uses advanced vapour phase soldering technology to provide uniform heat transfer across the entire PCB. Because the process takes place in an oxygen-free vapour environment, assemblies are heated evenly without the risk of overheating or thermal damage to sensitive electronic components. This approach ensures consistent wetting behaviour and highly reproducible soldering profiles, even for complex boards with varying component sizes or thermal masses.

The VP2200-100 is designed as a true inline system, enabling automated transfer of PCBs directly from the production line without the need for workpiece carriers. Electrically adjustable transport systems and centre support allow rapid changeover between different board sizes, helping manufacturers maintain productivity, while supporting flexible production requirements.

For demanding power electronics and high-reliability assemblies, the optional vacuum module further enhances solder quality. Multi-vacuum processing removes trapped gases from molten solder, significantly reducing void formation and improving thermal conductivity and long-term reliability of the solder joints.

With features such as automated inline integration, high throughput capability, and low maintenance operation, the VP2200-100 provides manufacturers with a robust solution for large-scale vapour phase reflow soldering in advanced electronics production.

Credit(s)

MyKay Tronics





