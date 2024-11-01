Highly integrated 24-channel mixed signal IC

Microchip Technology has announced the LX4580, a 24‑channel mixed‑signal IC designed to streamline high‑reliability actuation control systems for aviation and defence applications. The LX4580 is highly integrated and replaces multiple discrete components with a single device that supports synchronised data acquisition, fault monitoring, and motor control, and is designed to reduce system size, weight, and complexity.
The LX4580 is offered in a compact 144‑pin LQFP package and developed for applications including More Electric Aircraft (MEA), guided defence systems, drones, and launch platforms. The LX4580 integrates pressure sensing, temperature measurement, PWM motor drive outputs, current sensing, Hall effect sensor inputs, dual LVDT/resolver interfaces, and dual high‑speed SAR ADCs. This level of integration delivers broad sensor coverage, precise timing alignment, and improved reliability compared to multi‑device architectures.
“The LX4580 brings together an exceptional level of functionality in a single device, allowing our customers to simplify designs that previously required multiple ICs,” said Ronan Dillion, director of Microchip’s high-reliability and RF business unit. “By reducing system complexity and providing robust evaluation tools, we are making it easier for engineers to accelerate development and deliver the next generation of reliable actuation systems.”
The device’s redundant architecture is tailored for mission‑critical environments that demand fault tolerance and deterministic performance. By consolidating functions commonly spread across MCUs, ADCs, DACs, driver ICs, and regulators, the LX4580 reduces board space and wiring complexity, supporting manufacturers’ goals to minimize overall system weight, while meeting demanding safety and certification requirements.
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