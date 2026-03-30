Wi-Fi 7 tri-band connectivity module

Quectel has introduced the FCE870Q, a compact short range wireless connectivity module designed for next generation IoT devices that require high throughput, low latency, and reliable operation in dense wireless environments. By integrating Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 in a single module, the FCE870Q provides a flexible platform for modern edge systems, gateways, and connected infrastructure.
Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 performance
The FCE870Q supports Wi-Fi operation across the 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, allowing developers to take advantage of the wider channels and cleaner spectrum available in the newer 6 GHz band. This tri-band capability improves network capacity and reduces interference, particularly in environments where large numbers of wireless devices compete for bandwidth.
Key Wi-Fi 7 features include support for channel bandwidths up to 320 MHz in the 6 GHz band, enabling significantly higher data rates than earlier Wi-Fi generations. The module also incorporates 4K quadrature amplitude modulation technology, which increases spectral efficiency and improves overall throughput.
A 2x2 MIMO architecture further enhances reliability and performance, delivering a peak physical layer data rate of up to 5,8 Gbps. Enhanced multi-link single radio technology helps reduce latency and maintain stable connections when multiple wireless links are in use.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
The FCE870Q integrates dual mode Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. This includes support for both classic Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy, enabling compatibility with existing devices, while supporting modern low power IoT applications.
The module supports features such as LE Audio, 2 Mbps BLE operation, and BLE Long Range connectivity. It also includes high accuracy distance measurement technology, enabling proximity detection and ranging capabilities for applications that require precise device location awareness.
The FCE870Q provides high speed connectivity through a PCIe 3.0 interface for Wi-Fi, while Bluetooth communication is supported via PCM for audio applications and UART for control and data transfer. The module operates from a typical supply voltage of 3,3 V, with a separate 1,8 V I/O supply.
Physically, the module measures just 15 x 13 x 1,8 mm, allowing it to be easily integrated into compact embedded systems. It is designed to operate across an industrial temperature range from -30°C to 85°C.
Because Wi-Fi 7 focuses, not only on peak speeds, but also on improving network efficiency under heavy load, the FCE870Q is well suited to environments with large numbers of connected devices. Typical applications include smart retail deployments, industrial automation systems, healthcare monitoring infrastructure, and advanced smart home or commercial building gateways.
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