Precise, adaptive battery health-monitoring

30 March 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

Nordic Semiconductor recently announced Nordic Fuel Gauge v2.0, a major upgrade of its highly accurate software-based fuel gauge solution for the award-winning nPM1300 and nPM1304 Power Management ICS. The release adds sophisticated State‑of‑Health estimation, adaptive battery modelling, and long‑term fleet analytics capabilities, extending advanced battery management to a wide range of power‑constrained IoT products.

Nordic Fuel Gauge v2.0 will empower manufacturers to build more reliable, sustainable, and longer-lasting products, while also meeting emerging battery-replacement mandates. This includes the European Union Batteries Regulation 2023/1542, which dictates that portable batteries be ‘readily removable and replaceable by the end user at any time during the lifetime of the product’. The release enables manufacturers to determine when batteries need to be replaced, supports right‑to‑repair initiatives, improves product reliability, and reduces warranty costs.

Fuel Gauge v2.0 integrates seamlessly with Nordic’s cloud lifecycle services – nRF Cloud powered by Memfault. Devices can automatically report State-of-Health, State-of-Charge, and battery‑performance metrics without requiring custom cloud infrastructure. This enables engineering and operations teams to monitor fleet‑wide battery health, identify anomalies, optimise charging parameters, and improve future hardware designs using real‑world data.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





