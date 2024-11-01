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Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



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Global electronics solutions since 1964

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Founded in Adelaide, Australia, in 1964, IMP Electronics Solutions has evolved from a traditional printed circuit board manufacturing operation into a global provider of comprehensive electronics sourcing and engineering support services. Over more than six decades, the company has built a reputation for technical expertise, reliable supply chains, and strong partnerships with both customers and manufacturing partners. Today, with offices in South Australia and China and a growing international customer base, IMP Electronics Solutions continues to support organisations across multiple industries by delivering practical, engineering-led solutions for electronic product development and production.

The company began life as IMP Printed Circuits, a dedicated PCB manufacturing facility serving the local Australian electronics industry. At a time when electronics manufacturing was expanding rapidly, the founders recognised the importance of combining manufacturing capability with deep technical understanding. Their goal was to provide not only high-quality printed circuit boards, but also practical engineering insight that could help customers improve product design and manufacturing outcomes.

As global manufacturing trends began shifting toward Asia in the early 2000s, IMP responded by establishing an Asian supply chain in 2003. This move significantly strengthened the company’s global sourcing capabilities and allowed it to provide customers with greater flexibility, improved pricing, and access to a broader network of specialised manufacturers. The decision marked an important step in transforming the company from a traditional manufacturing operation into a more comprehensive supply and support partner for electronics companies.

A major milestone in the company’s history came in 2014 when IMP was acquired by its current management team, with Elio Franco and Allan Zhang becoming Joint Managing Directors. Under their leadership, the business underwent a strategic transformation. While PCB supply remained a core activity, the company expanded its scope to offer a much broader range of services, positioning itself as a full-service electronics solutions provider.

Today, IMP Electronics Solutions works with more than 500 organisations across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Malaysia, Korea, China, Singapore, and other regions. The company is now also expanding its reach into the South African market, where demand for reliable electronics sourcing and engineering support continues to grow.

At the heart of IMP’s operations is a strong commitment to engineering integrity and customer partnership. The company places a high value on providing accurate technical guidance, ensuring that customers receive solutions that are both practical and effective. Rather than operating as a traditional component distributor, IMP works closely with customers from the early stages of product design through to full-scale production, offering advice on component selection, PCB design, and manufacturing optimisation.

This collaborative approach is supported by a team of experienced professionals specialising in technical sales, engineering support, and supply chain management. With staff based in both South Australia and China, the company bridges the gap between product designers and global manufacturing partners.

IMP’s service offering covers a wide range of activities within the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. These include the supply of specialised electronic components, printed circuit board manufacturing and procurement, engineering and application support, PCB design optimisation, and complete management of purchasing, pricing, and delivery logistics. By handling these elements as an integrated service, the company enables customers to focus on product innovation, while reducing the complexity of managing multiple suppliers.

The markets served by IMP are diverse and include sectors such as medical technology, HVAC systems, industrial electronics, and defence-related applications. Many of the organisations it supports are developing highly specialised electronic products that require reliable sourcing, strict quality standards, and careful attention to manufacturing processes.

Over the years, IMP has continually adapted to changes in technology, supply chains, and manufacturing practices. The electronics industry has undergone rapid transformation since the company’s founding, with increasing levels of miniaturisation, higher performance requirements, and growing pressure on development timelines. Through these changes, the company has maintained a focus on responsiveness, flexibility, and long-term relationships with both customers and global suppliers.

These experiences have also reinforced the value of collaboration and adaptability within the organisation. By working closely with customers and manufacturing partners, the company has helped many organisations navigate complex supply challenges and meet demanding project schedules. This ability to respond quickly to evolving project needs has become one of the defining characteristics of the business.

Looking ahead, IMP Electronics Solutions sees significant opportunities as electronic systems become more sophisticated and manufacturing requirements continue to evolve. Emerging technologies across industries are increasing the demand for suppliers who can offer both technical expertise and reliable global sourcing networks.

More than six decades after its founding, IMP Electronics Solutions continues to build on its original philosophy: combining practical engineering knowledge with dependable supply chain management. By offering comprehensive sourcing solutions and technical support, the company helps customers bring innovative electronic products to market efficiently, reliably, and cost-effectively.


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Tel: +61 8 8368 7100
Email: [email protected]
www: www.imppc.com.au
Articles: More information and articles about IMP Electronics Solutions


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