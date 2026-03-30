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Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



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When do you need Nitrogen in reflow?

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

By Gayle Towell, AIM Solder.

Nitrogen in reflow soldering is often seen as a performance enhancer, offering improved wetting, shinier joints, and fewer defects. But it is not always necessary. While nitrogen can deliver real process benefits, it also adds cost, complexity, and infrastructure requirements. In many cases, good materials and proper process control are enough to deliver reliable results in air.

So when does nitrogen actually make a difference? And when is it just added overhead?

What Nitrogen does in reflow

Oxidation is a major concern during reflow. As solder paste moves through soak and peak, exposed metal surface on both PCB pads and component leads can oxidise, impacting wetting, increasing voiding, and degrading joint quality.

Introducing nitrogen in reflow reduces oxygen in the oven atmosphere, typically to below 1000 ppm. This slows oxidation during critical profile stages, particularly at peak. The result can be better wetting, fewer voids, and cleaner joints, especially with low-activity no-clean fluxes.

Nitrogen can also be essential when working with very fine solder powders, such as Type 6 or smaller, which have more surface area and are more prone to oxidation. Even Type 5 may benefit from an inert atmosphere, depending on flux chemistry and process requirements.

When Nitrogen in reflow is needed

Nitrogen is often justified when soldering demands are high and process margins are tight. This includes:

• Bottom-terminated components like QFNs and LGAs, where voiding is a common concern.

• Fine-pitch packages, where wetting performance is critical.

• High-reliability sectors like automotive, aerospace, and medical, where cosmetic and structural criteria are strict.

• Low-residue or low-activity fluxes, which rely on a clean atmosphere for effective performance.

• Processes using T6 or smaller solder powder, where oxidation becomes more aggressive due to increased surface area.

In these cases, nitrogen can stabilise the process and improve outcomes in ways that air alone may not.

When Nitrogen in reflow is not needed

For many standard SMT applications, especially in high-volume consumer electronics, introducing nitrogen in reflow often adds cost without meaningful benefit. Well-formulated solder pastes and tuned reflow profiles can yield excellent results in air, particularly when cosmetic appearance is not a driving factor.

If your assemblies:

• Use standard-pitch components.

• Do not require low-residue or ultra-clean joints.

• Have acceptable yields in air.

Also, nitrogen will not solve issues caused by poor profiling, stencil design, or PCB contamination. In some cases, it may even amplify flux behaviour, leading to unexpected residue patterns.

What to consider

Before switching to nitrogen, or deciding whether to continue using it, consider the full picture:

• Cost:

Nitrogen generation or tank delivery, system maintenance, flow controls, and gas monitoring all add operational expense.

• Flux compatibility:

Nitrogen can alter flux activity, sometimes requiring profile tweaks to avoid cosmetic changes or residue buildup.

• Process-specific value:

Not all soldering challenges are oxidation-related. Use nitrogen as a solution to a defined problem – not as a default setting.

If you are unsure, run side-by-side comparisons. Measure voiding, wetting, joint cosmetics, and overall yield with and without nitrogen. These data points will give you a clear answer about its value in your process.

Conclusion

Nitrogen in reflow is a tool, not a requirement. For fine-pitch work, BTCs, low-residue fluxes, and smaller solder powders, it often makes a clear difference, but in many everyday processes, air reflow with good materials and control is more than adequate.

Do not assume you need nitrogen. Let your process data make that call.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 822 8555/6
Email: [email protected]
www: www.truthelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Truth Electronic Manufacturing


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