Yamaha extends surface-mount software toolkit

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Yamaha Robotics has revealed advanced setup assistance for surface-mount printers that boosts productivity by quickly optimising printer settings and accelerating new product introduction (NPI).

The new tool, Print Param Decision Assist, automatically inspects the board file when loaded to calculate ideal printing parameters and troubleshoot existing settings. Assessing board dimensions, component types, solder-paste type, stencil thickness and critical aperture dimensions, the tool generates all settings including system pressure, printing speed, squeegee angle, and cleaning frequency. The simple and intuitive graphical user interface lets users confirm settings and allows fine-tuning.

“We are giving customers a resident printing expert ready to support every NPI with time-saving assistance, recommendations, and double-checking,” said Shuichi Imai, sales general manager for Europe, Yamaha Robotics SMT Section. “Operators of all experience levels, whether seasoned in surface-mount production or recently integrated into the team, can now get instant access to process knowhow and find right-first-time assurance when working with Yamaha printers.”

Featured to accelerate process optimisation and prevent errors during NPI, its release expands the scope of trained, smart tools in YSUP that help customers boost efficiency and increase end-of-line yield. These include recent extensions to the Visual Data Editor and new AutoTeach component placement that accelerates product changeovers.

The YSUP suite is the main environment for end-to-end assembly management with Yamaha SMT equipment, including programming, line-level and factory-level scheduling, real-time production monitoring, traceability, and interaction with enterprise-level planning tools.

Credit(s)

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





