High-precision smart reflow oven platform

30 March 2026Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Aurora Reflow Oven Platform from BTU International is a next generation thermal processing system engineered for modern electronics manufacturing environments. Designed for high volume SMT assembly and advanced semiconductor packaging, the Aurora platform combines precision thermal control, flexible configuration, and smart energy management to deliver consistent, high yield reflow soldering.
At the core of the system is advanced closed loop convection control that delivers excellent thermal uniformity across every PCB. This ensures repeatable temperature profiles and reliable soldering performance across production lines and manufacturing sites. Aurora systems are particularly well suited to demanding applications such as high-density electronics and power devices that require precise and stable thermal processing.
A defining feature of the Aurora platform is its configurable heating and cooling architecture. Zones can be configured in two zone increments as heating or cooling sections, allowing manufacturers to optimise the oven for high throughput production, slow cooling requirements, or large high-mass assemblies. This flexibility enables the system to support a wide range of PCB types and production processes.
Integrated technologies further enhance efficiency and reliability. The Aqua Scrub flux management system continuously removes contaminants from the oven atmosphere, reducing maintenance requirements and maintaining process stability. Meanwhile, Smart Power and Energy Pilot software help minimise power and gas consumption, lowering operating costs.
Combined with modern Wincon control software and Industry 4.0 connectivity, the Aurora platform provides manufacturers with a powerful solution for high performance, data driven electronics production.
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