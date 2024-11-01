Intelligent high-precision digital deposition platform

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

ioTech has introduced the io600, a next generation digital deposition platform designed to bring intelligence, precision, and scalability to modern electronics manufacturing. The system, unveiled ahead of Productronica 2025, builds on the company’s award-winning Continuous Laser Assisted Deposition (CLAD) technology.

The io600 is engineered to support high precision digital inline manufacturing, enabling companies to move smoothly from product development to high volume production. The system delivers micron level accuracy of ±10 µm and line widths as small as 40 µm, while achieving throughput comparable to traditional screen-printing processes. Its fully digital, nozzle free architecture provides manufacturers with greater flexibility, repeatability, and reliability in Industry 4.0 production environments.

At the core of the io600 is ioTech’s CLAD technology, which enables scalable material deposition supported by closed loop process control. Integrated sensors continuously monitor the deposition process, while artificial intelligence driven feedback allows the system to make real time adjustments. This adaptive control can correct deviations instantly and even repair defects during production, improving yield and ensuring consistent quality.

The platform also features a CAD-to-print workflow that connects directly to design data, significantly reducing setup time and accelerating the introduction of new products. Its plug-and-produce configuration allows easy integration into existing production lines, making it suitable for a wide range of manufacturing environments.

The io600 is designed to work with virtually any flowable industrial material, including conductive and dielectric substances such as polymers, solder, metals, and ceramics. High viscosity materials can also be processed, and the system supports multi material deposition within a single production step. This capability allows engineers to combine conductive and dielectric materials to create complex functional structures with embedded electronic features.

With a 600 x 600 mm work area, the system accommodates most standard substrates used in electronics manufacturing. A single hardware platform can be used across different materials and applications, while productivity improvements of up to 20 times compared with conventional dispensing and jetting technologies significantly reduce cost per part.

Designed for continuous operation and rapid reconfiguration, the io600 enables manufacturers to scale efficiently from prototyping to high volume production, helping drive the next generation of digital electronics manufacturing.

For more information visit https://i-o-tech.com/





