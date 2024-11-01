ESE’s solder paste printer now available in SA

30 March 2026 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Engineered for high-speed, high-accuracy applications, the ESE ES-FA1 solder paste printer eliminates the traditional bottlenecks of manual stencil changes and paste management, making it an ideal solution for Tier 1 EMS providers and advanced semiconductor assembly. The ES-FA1 exhibits key features and innovations that make it a stand-out product:

• Automatic stencil changeover:

The hallmark of the ES-FA1 is its ability to facilitate automatic mask stencil and vacuum nest changes. This reduces changeover time to under 2 minutes, ensuring the production line stays active even during frequent product transitions.

• Precision and repeatability:

Achieving an alignment accuracy of ±10 μm @ 6 sigma and a printing repeatability of ±20 μm @ 6 sigma, the ES-FA1 is built for the tight tolerances required by 01005 components and fine-pitch CSPs.

• Advanced paste management:

To further automate the process, the system features an optional Auto Solder Paste Dispenser and an Auto Solder Paste Removal (upsweeping) function. These systems maintain optimal paste volumes on the stencil without operator interference.

• Smart factory ready:

The ES-FA1 comes standard with MES traceability, SPI closed-loop communication, and barcode-managed software. This allows the printer to communicate directly with Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) machines to automatically adjust printing offsets in real-time.

• High-density configuration:

For manufacturers looking to double their output within the same footprint, the ES-FA1 can be configured in a Back-to-Back (BTB) setup, effectively doubling productivity on a single line.

Zetech One has been appointed as the sole distributor for ESE in South Africa.

Credit(s)

ZETECH ONE





