Flat-pack IT enclosure

The introduction of the FR IT flat-pack enclosure by Rittal marked an important milestone for the company, bringing a high-capacity, premium IT enclosure to the local market in a convenient and cost-effective flat-pack format for the first time.
According to IT infrastructure sales specialist for sub-Saharan Africa, Joleen Maritz, the product initially generated significant interest, although some customers were sceptical about the pricing. “At first, many customers questioned whether the pricing was accurate,” she explains. “The market had become used to lower-quality cabinets at that price point, so the idea of acquiring a premium Rittal cabinet at such a competitive cost seemed unusual. As customers have become more familiar with the FR IT value proposition, however, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Designed for rapid deployment, the FR IT supports tool-free assembly and can be installed or expanded by a single person. Despite its flat-pack design, the enclosure remains highly robust, offering a load capacity of up to 1500 kg, making it suitable for demanding environments such as server rooms and data infrastructure projects.
Fast, flexible, and robust
One example of its application involved a local omni-channel retailer that recently developed an advanced robotic warehouse facility. The project required a dedicated server room capable of housing the IT infrastructure responsible for controlling the robotics systems.
“The customer required a complete and integrated server room solution, including cabinets, colocation racks, cooling infrastructure, and containment,” says Maritz.
Rittal delivered a turnkey solution that incorporated infrastructure, monitoring, cooling, and power distribution, with the FR IT enclosure forming the backbone of the installation. Because the cabinets are supplied in flat-pack format, Rittal South Africa can maintain large local stock levels. This allowed the company to supply the full cabinet requirement in roughly a third of the typical delivery time.
Beyond the enclosures, the solution also included 20 kW liquid cooling packages and a containment unit modified in the company’s MOD Centre to meet the customer’s specific requirements. The design also allowed for additional capacity to support future expansion.
As organisations increasingly adopt co-location, edge computing, and more complex server room environments, the FR IT enclosure is expected to gain further traction. Its modular design, ease of installation, competitive pricing, and local availability position it as a practical solution to several common IT infrastructure challenges.
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