Lower-power Thread and BLE connectivity

30 March 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory

Espressif has released the ESP32-H21, a low-power wireless SoC aimed at Thread, Matter, Zigbee, and Bluetooth LE device designs. The new device is positioned as an incremental update to the ESP32-H2 platform, adding an on-chip DC-DC converter intended to reduce active current consumption and extend battery life in power-sensitive products.

The ESP32-H21 integrates IEEE 802.15.4 and BLE for low-power mesh networking. With the integrated DC-DC enabled, Espressif quotes RX active current at approximately 8,2 mA under typical operating conditions, while low-power modes can reach 9 µA in light-sleep and 5 µA in deep-sleep. For range and robustness, the SoC supports up to 20 dBm transmit power.

Built around a 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller running up to 96 MHz, ESP32-H21 integrates 320 kB SRAM and 128 kB ROM, with support for external flash to match application needs. A broad peripheral set and up to 19 GPIOs support compact system integration, including interfaces such as UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, PWM, and ADC.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





