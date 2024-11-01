Compact cellular IoT SiP with GNSS

30 March 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Nordic Semiconductor nRF9151 is a highly integrated SiP integrating LTE-M/NB-IoT/NTN, DECT NR+ modem, and GNSS. Designed to simplify the development of advanced cellular IoT devices, the device combines low-power connectivity, edge processing, and positioning capabilities in a compact module.

At the heart of the device is a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 processor supported by 1 MB of flash memory and 256 kB of RAM. The integrated multimode modem supports LTE-M and NB-IoT connectivity, while built-in GNSS provides positioning functionality for location-based applications. Support for DECT NR+ also enables scalable mesh networking for large IoT deployments.

The SiP supports LTE bands from 700 MHz to 2200 MHz and offers both Power Class 3 (23 dBm) and Power Class 5 (20 dBm) output options, providing flexibility for battery-powered devices and helping to reduce peak power consumption. Compared with earlier devices in the series, the module offers a footprint reduction of around 20%, allowing designers to create more compact products.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





