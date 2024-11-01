Touch-enabled 32-bit MCU

Microchip’s PIC32CM PL10 microcontroller family expands the company’s Arm Cortex-M0+ portfolio, delivering a compact, low-power 32-bit platform designed for cost-sensitive embedded applications. The devices combine modern processing performance with 5 V operation, making them suitable for industrial control, consumer appliances, building automation, and sensor-based systems.
Built around a Cortex-M0+ core running at up to 24 MHz, the MCU family provides up to 128 kB of Flash memory and 16 kB of SRAM, offering sufficient processing capability for a wide range of real-time control tasks. An integrated Peripheral Touch Controller supports capacitive touch interfaces such as buttons, sliders, and wheels, enabling intuitive human-machine interfaces without the need for external touch controllers.
Additional features include a 12-bit ADC operating at up to 800 ksps, configurable timers, serial communication interfaces, and a multi-voltage I/O system that allows devices operating at different voltage levels to connect without external level shifters.
With integrated development support through the MPLAB ecosystem and compatibility with widely used development environments, the PIC32CM PL10 provides engineers with a flexible platform for migrating from traditional 8-bit designs to modern 32-bit embedded systems.
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