Compact 6 A automotive buck converter

The DCP0606Y from STMicroelectronics is a compact, high-efficiency synchronous step-down converter designed for demanding automotive and embedded power-management applications. Delivering up to 6 A of continuous output current, the device enables efficient regulation of low-voltage rails commonly used in modern vehicle electronics and industrial systems.
Operating from an input voltage range of 2,9 V to 6 V, the regulator is well suited for 3,3 V and 5 V supply rails. Integrated low-resistance N-channel MOSFETs improve efficiency across varying load conditions, allowing the converter to reach typical efficiencies of up to 93% under full load.
The device offers a highly flexible design, with an adjustable output voltage down to 0,6 V and selectable switching frequencies from 1,8 MHz to 4 MHz. This allows designers to optimise component size, efficiency, and electromagnetic performance for specific applications. Additional features such as soft-start control, voltage tracking, and a power-good indicator help simplify system integration.
Capable of operating from -40°C to 150°C, the DCP0606Y is housed in a compact 2 x 3 mm QFN package and enables high-current power supplies in space-constrained designs.
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