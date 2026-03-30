Click-in module carrier frames

The Heavycon series click-in module carrier frame from Phoenix Contact simplifies the assembly and installation of heavy-duty connectors significantly. The tool-free click-in latching system enables the inserts to be mounted quickly and reliably – without any screws.
An audible and tactile click signals the correct position and ensures maximum process reliability, while reducing time expenditure to a minimum. The protective conductor can be connected easily and without tools using the proven Push-in Technology for the protective conductor contact. A special feature is that the protective conductor contact can also be fitted when installed. This facilitates installation in confined spaces and increases efficiency.
The compact multi-medium connectors transmits power, signals, and data simultaneously and saves space in the control cabinet with their individual configurability. Power modules specially designed for high currents enable reliable transmission of up to 300 A. This makes them ideal for power-intensive applications such as energy storage systems and server racks.
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