Build smarter with UNO Q

The Arduino UNO Q’s hybrid design makes it the perfect dual-brain platform for your next innovation. It combines a Linux Debian-capable microprocessor with a real-time STM32U585 microcontroller. It is Arduino, it is a computer, it is anything you want to build. It is the go-to tool to prototype your next robotics or IoT project, thanks to:
• Embedded power: Arduino UNO Q combines the powerful Dragonwing QRB2210 microprocessor with a real-time STM32U585 microcontroller – a perfect combination no matter what is being built.
• Available Arduino support and developer tools, including libraries, sketches, and projects developed for the UNO ecosystem.
• Compatibility with the Arduino UNO ecosystem: UNO Q works with a wide range of Arduino hardware, from classic UNO shields to new carriers, and includes a Qwiic connector for Modulino nodes and third-party modules.
• Streamlined software experience: in addition to the Arduino IDE and Arduino Cloud, you can jumpstart development with plenty of pre-built examples and AI models available through Arduino App Lab.
The Arduino UNO Q provides a seamless, unified development. Designers are able to build classic Arduino Sketches, code in Python thanks to the pre-installed Linux Debian OS, or mix the two from a single interface, all from within the Arduino App Lab.
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