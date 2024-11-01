Build smarter with UNO Q

30 March 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory

The Arduino UNO Q’s hybrid design makes it the perfect dual-brain platform for your next innovation. It combines a Linux Debian-capable microprocessor with a real-time STM32U585 microcontroller. It is Arduino, it is a computer, it is anything you want to build. It is the go-to tool to prototype your next robotics or IoT project, thanks to:

• Embedded power: Arduino UNO Q combines the powerful Dragonwing QRB2210 microprocessor with a real-time STM32U585 microcontroller – a perfect combination no matter what is being built.

• Available Arduino support and developer tools, including libraries, sketches, and projects developed for the UNO ecosystem.

• Compatibility with the Arduino UNO ecosystem: UNO Q works with a wide range of Arduino hardware, from classic UNO shields to new carriers, and includes a Qwiic connector for Modulino nodes and third-party modules.

• Streamlined software experience: in addition to the Arduino IDE and Arduino Cloud, you can jumpstart development with plenty of pre-built examples and AI models available through Arduino App Lab.

The Arduino UNO Q provides a seamless, unified development. Designers are able to build classic Arduino Sketches, code in Python thanks to the pre-installed Linux Debian OS, or mix the two from a single interface, all from within the Arduino App Lab.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp Express





