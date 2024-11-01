Next-gen modules for rugged edge AI systems

30 March 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

SolidRun, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance system-on-module (SOM) solutions, single-board computers (SBCs), and network edge solutions, recently announced its new P100 COM Express Type 6 module family, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Embedded P100 processors. Designed for real-world edge deployments where systems do not sit still, the P100 COMx6 series targets mobile platforms as well as harsh, mission-critical environments.



Figure 1. AMD Ryzen CoM6.

“Edge AI is moving out of controlled environments and into the real world, like mobile platforms, harsh industrial sites, and mission-critical deployments where serviceability, and longevity matter as much as raw compute,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun. “Our new P100 COM Express Type 6 modules are built to deliver powerful AI performance at the edge, while improving the mechanical durability and serviceability product developers need to deploy confidently in demanding environments.”

A key innovation of the P100 COMx6 series is SolidRun’s LP-CAMM2 memory integration in an industrial COM Express Type 6 module, delivering the best of all worlds: the serviceability of modular memory with the mechanical robustness typically associated with soldered memory and the low power consumption of LPDDR5.



Figure 2. AMD Ryzen CoM6 with heatsink and fan.

What makes LP-CAMM2 significant to the P100 COMx6:

• Field serviceability and upgradeability like traditional modular memory.

• Improved vibration tolerance through more robust mechanical retention; screw-lock retention to help reduce connector movement over time in mobile platforms.

• High-bandwidth LPDDR5X-class performance (up to 8533-9600 MT/s) for fast AI and sensor data processing.

• These benefits make the platform ideal for rail systems, mobile robotics, automated machinery, heavy vehicles, aerospace and defence, marine platforms, and mobile medical devices.

Powered by AMD’s latest CPU, GPU, and NPU architectures, the P100 COMx6 series is designed for real-time analytics, machine vision, and autonomous control in edge systems that demand near real-time and reliable operation. The module family delivers up to 50 TOPS from the integrated NPU and up to 59 TOPS total AI performance across the SoC, enabling data scientists to accelerate edge inference, while maintaining embedded-friendly power profiles.

Designed for extreme environments and flexible deployment

These high-endurance industrial edge AI modules support an extended temperature range of -40°C to 85°C and configurable power envelopes of 15 to 54 W, enabling flexible deployment in fanless, sealed, and high-performance systems. The result is a robust, maintainable platform that is well-suited for continuously running systems deployed in extreme conditions.

Target applications for the P100 include mobile robotics/AMRs/AGVs, transportation and rail systems, industrial automation and machine vision, mobile and harsh-environment medical systems, and heavy machinery and off-highway platforms.

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