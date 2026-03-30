Compact AI modules for imaging

SIMCom has introduced two compact smart AI modules designed to simplify the development of imaging-based IoT applications. The new SIM8666 and SIM8668 modules integrate artificial intelligence processing, computing resources, and wireless connectivity into a single compact platform, helping engineers accelerate the design of intelligent devices that require image recognition, positioning, or identification capabilities.
Measuring just 43 x 44 x 3,2 mm, the modules combine an AI processing core, a microcontroller unit, and integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity in one device. According to Mads Fischer, European sales director at SIMCom, the modules are intended to provide engineers with a practical starting point for rapidly developing AI enabled imaging applications using readily available software tools.
The modules are based on the Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 IoT processors, which feature a 64-bit quad core architecture, an ARM Mali G52 GPU, an 8 megapixel ISP with HDR capability, and a neural processing unit delivering up to 1 TOPS of AI computing performance. The devices support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth short range communication, along with multimedia capabilities including H.264 and H.265 decoding at 4K 60 fps and encoding at 1080p 60 fps, as well as JPEG encoding and decoding.
Both modules offer extensive connectivity, including LVDS, MIPI DSI, RGB, eDP, HDMI 2.0, CSI, UART, SPI, I2C, GPIO, PWM, USB, PCIe, and SATA interfaces, enabling integration with cameras, displays, sensors, and other peripherals.
The integrated NPU supports INT8 and INT16 mixed operations and is compatible with frameworks such as TensorFlow, MXNet, PyTorch, and Caffe, making the modules suitable for applications including IoT gateways, smart displays, industrial control systems, healthcare equipment, and intelligent security solutions.
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