ST welcomes STM32Cube AI Studio
30 March 2026
Design Automation
STMicroelectronics has introduced STM32Cube AI Studio, a new desktop software environment designed to simplify the deployment of artificial intelligence on STM32 microcontrollers. The tool replaces the earlier X-CUBE-AI package and provides a more powerful, standalone solution for developing edge AI applications.
The software allows developers to import trained machine learning models and automatically convert them into optimised C code that can run directly on STM32 devices. By automating optimisation and compilation steps, the tool reduces the effort required to integrate neural networks and other machine learning algorithms into embedded systems.
STM32Cube AI Studio introduces a modern user interface and enhanced workflow that consolidates key functions such as model quantisation, validation, visualisation, and benchmarking. Engineers can evaluate memory usage, latency, and accuracy, while testing models against real data to ensure reliable performance on target hardware.
Designed for both experienced data scientists and embedded developers, the tool supports a wide range of machine learning frameworks and integrates with the wider STM32Cube ecosystem.
For more information visit https://blog.st.com/stm32cube-ai-studio
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