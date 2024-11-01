NeoCortec introduces new NeoGW software

30 March 2026 Design Automation

NeoCortec, manufacturer of the ultra-low-power bi-directional wireless mesh networking protocol stack NeoMesh, has announced the next-generation NeoGW software. This is a powerful multiplatform open-source solution designed to streamline integration between the NeoMesh network and upper-level systems, whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise environments.

The upgraded latest version of NeoGW introduces tight integration with MQTT, enabling seamless connectivity with most major cloud platforms. By aligning message structures more closely with cloud-native expectations, the updated software simplifies data exchange and accelerates deployment for organisations building intelligent, connected wireless NeoMesh network solutions.

In addition to the NeoGW update, NeoCortec is launching a new web-based Network Management application. The application interfaces directly with the upgraded NeoGW software and enables system administrators to manage individual networks or entire fleets of networks from a centralised point.

NeoMesh’s network technology is now complemented by robust integration capabilities that extend from the network layer to application intelligence whether deployed in the cloud or locally.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3NdY5JW





