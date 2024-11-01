Keil Studio now in VSCode

30 March 2026 Design Automation





Keil Studio, Arm’s latest IDE, now integrates embedded development tools directly into Visual Studio Code. As the successor to µVision, it offers modern features, including seamless industry tool integration, version control, and a CLI for CI workflows.

Being part of Arm Keil MDK 6, Keil Studio provides comprehensive support for Cortex-M based microcontrollers, including the extensive STM32 family from STMicroelectronics. It combines the reliability and maturity of the Arm Compiler and extensive device support, with the flexibility and extensibility of Visual Studio Code.

Keil Studio is designed for all types of embedded projects, ranging from bare-metal firmware to complex RTOS-based systems. It provides direct hardware access, kernel awareness for supported RTOSs, and software component viewers for middleware and system services. The software interacts with STM32CubeMX, a graphical tool for configuration of an STM32 device or board.

Keil Studio for VS Code provides STM32 developers with a modern, cross-platform development environment that combines the CMSIS-Toolbox with Visual Studio Code.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/4b9a4R1





