Compact Renesas MCU rapid development board

The Clicker 4 from MIKROE is a compact and cost-effective development platform designed to accelerate embedded product development. Built around the Renesas R7FA4M2AD3CFP microcontroller, the board provides engineers with a ready to use solution for prototyping and testing applications that require reliable ARM based processing and flexible expansion.
At the core of the board is a high-performance Arm Cortex-M33 processor running at up to 100 MHz, delivering the computational capability required for demanding embedded and real-time applications. The development board integrates four mikroBUS sockets, allowing designers to connect up to four add on modules simultaneously from the extensive MIKROE Click boards ecosystem. With more than 1900 available Click boards covering categories such as sensors, wireless connectivity, motor control, power management, and human machine interface devices, the platform provides exceptional modular flexibility.
The board also incorporates MIKROE’s onboard CODEGRIP programmer and debugger, enabling firmware programming and real-time debugging directly over USB-C without requiring external tools. This integrated capability simplifies development workflows and accelerates firmware testing.
Designed for clarity and ease of use, the board features clearly labelled sections and integrated power management circuitry to ensure stable operation when multiple expansion modules are connected. The Clicker 4 platform is well suited for applications such as industrial monitoring systems, automation controllers, and IoT gateways that must interface with multiple sensors and communication technologies.
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