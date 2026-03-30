Fanless multimedia edge PC

30 March 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

Dual 4K display capabilities, ultra-efficient processing, and versatile mounting options make the Intelli TWL01 Edge the ultimate embedded platform for multimedia solution building. Versatile and scalable, the system is just as at home powering commercial large-scale video walls and interactive billboards as it is smaller kiosk and video conferencing suites.

The Intelli TWL01 Edge not only provides two HDMI 2.0b ports for dual simultaneous 4K display output, but does so with a foundation centred on the efficiency of the Intel Processor N-series platform. Despite maintaining a low power and heat footprint, the Intelli TWL01 Edge’s processing platform grants applications such as digital signage and video conferencing UIs access to both Intel UHD Graphics and DirectX 12.1 graphics API support to produce smoother interactive dashboard functionality, reduced frame latency, and more efficient video rendering.

Measuring just 152 x 124,5 x 39 mm with a fanless design for quiet operation, the Intelli TWL01 Edge is designed for practical deployment. It is equipped with 64 GB of eMMC by default to offer power-efficient and reliable system OS and application software storage. Should that not be sufficient, the device’s M.2 2280 M-Key slot allows for the addition of high-speed NVMe SSD storage. With this balance, the Intelli TWL01 Edge can maintain local OS storage, while leveraging the accelerated read/write performance of external NVMe for large media libraries, faster app launches, and UI responsiveness.

The new Intelli TWL01 Edge is picture perfect for all projects in smart retail kiosk or large-scale billboards.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





