Advanced industrial connectivity at the edge

The NXP i.MX RT1180 crossover MCU represents a significant leap in industrial automation, blending the real-time responsiveness of a microcontroller with the high-performance capabilities typically reserved for applications processors. Designed specifically for the demands of Industry 4.0, this device is a powerhouse for deterministic communication and edge computing.
At the heart of the i.MX RT1180 is a sophisticated dual-core architecture. It features an Arm Cortex-M7 core running at up to 800 MHz for high-speed application processing, paired with an Arm Cortex-M33 core at 300 MHz dedicated to real-time control. This separation allows developers to isolate critical timing tasks from general system management, ensuring maximum stability and efficiency.
What sets the RT1180 apart is its integrated 1 Gbps Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet switch. This hardware-based switching capability supports multi-port configurations and deterministic communication. Through NXP’s Port software enablement, the MCU simplifies the implementation of complex industrial protocols such as PROFINET, EtherCAT, and EtherNet/IP. By consolidating networking and control onto a single chip, designers can significantly reduce system complexity and BOM costs.
By combining low-latency networking with advanced processing, the NXP i.MX RT1180 provides a scalable, future-ready foundation for the next generation of smart factory ecosystems.
Next-gen modules for rugged edge AI systems Altron Arrow
Computer/Embedded Technology
Designed for real-world edge deployments where systems do not sit still, SolidRun’s P100 COMx6 series targets mobile platforms as well as harsh, mission-critical environments.
Read more...Fanless multimedia edge PC Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
Dual 4K display capabilities, ultra-efficient processing, and versatile mounting options make the Intelli TWL01 Edge the ultimate embedded platform for multimedia solution building.
Read more...Compact high precision magnetometer Future Electronics
Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced the BMM350, a compact 16-bit, 3-axis magnetometer engineered to deliver high accuracy, low noise, and exceptional energy efficiency in space constrained designs.
Read more...Standalone USB PD controller Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STUSB4531 from STMicroelectronics is a standalone USB Power Delivery sink controller designed to streamline the implementation of USB-C power negotiation in sink devices without requiring a full software stack on a host microcontroller.
Read more...Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 2-in-1 detachable Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK 33 is a fully rugged 12-inch 2-in-1 detachable notebook designed to deliver unmatched flexibility, durability, and performance for mobile professionals working in demanding environments.
Read more...Wide input step-down DC-DC converter Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The DCP3601 from STMicroelectronics is a wide-input, synchronous step-down DC-DC converter designed for compact and efficient power conversion in industrial and embedded systems.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.