Advanced industrial connectivity at the edge

30 March 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

The NXP i.MX RT1180 crossover MCU represents a significant leap in industrial automation, blending the real-time responsiveness of a microcontroller with the high-performance capabilities typically reserved for applications processors. Designed specifically for the demands of Industry 4.0, this device is a powerhouse for deterministic communication and edge computing.

At the heart of the i.MX RT1180 is a sophisticated dual-core architecture. It features an Arm Cortex-M7 core running at up to 800 MHz for high-speed application processing, paired with an Arm Cortex-M33 core at 300 MHz dedicated to real-time control. This separation allows developers to isolate critical timing tasks from general system management, ensuring maximum stability and efficiency.

What sets the RT1180 apart is its integrated 1 Gbps Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet switch. This hardware-based switching capability supports multi-port configurations and deterministic communication. Through NXP’s Port software enablement, the MCU simplifies the implementation of complex industrial protocols such as PROFINET, EtherCAT, and EtherNet/IP. By consolidating networking and control onto a single chip, designers can significantly reduce system complexity and BOM costs.

By combining low-latency networking with advanced processing, the NXP i.MX RT1180 provides a scalable, future-ready foundation for the next generation of smart factory ecosystems.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





