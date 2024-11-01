IO Ninja and Python working hand-in-hand

IO Ninja is a professional all-in-one terminal emulator, sniffer, and protocol analyser that runs natively on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
It excels as a UI debugger for serial, network, USB, and all other forms of communication. Besides providing a slick, polished user interface, it also offers a beautiful and lightning-fast logging engine, a sophisticated hex packet editor with packet templates, regex-based data markup, and many other powerful features.
One of IO Ninja’s greatest strengths is its scriptability. Every IO Ninja session is implemented as a Jancy script and is fully open for you to inspect and modify. Additionally, there is In-App Scripting for coding quick script snippets right inside the main app window.
Now, significant strides have been made to introduce Python into IO Ninja, making scripting more accessible.
In-app scripting in Python
Users can now programmatically configure connection parameters, generate complex packets, and react to inbound data, using a language that is already familiar. The entire Python standard library is at user’s disposal, including modules such as struct and ctypes, indispensable when working with binary packets.
‘Bare’ mode in ioninja-server
Once research and development is complete, it becomes time to automate. At that point, a GUI app is no longer needed no matter how good it is. What is needed instead is a simple CLI (command-line interface) to interact with the Python scripts. IO Ninja has solved this by incorporating ioninja-server, an elegant solution for bridging Python and any existing IO Ninja session.
ioninja-server is the workhorse process behind the IO Ninja app – it compiles plugin scripts, manages Jancy runtime environments, and performs the IO operations. With recent releases, ioninja-server has learned another powerful trick: it can now run in standalone CLI mode, without any input from the main app.
Start ioninja-server, specify which plugins to load, and pass their settings via simple .ini files (or a configuration script). The server will automatically start a session and send all events to stdout, ready for your Python script to consume and process.
IO Ninja + Python is a powerhouse combo for all your IoT projects.
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