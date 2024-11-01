GHz-speed multi-channel digitiser system

30 March 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory

A new Star Hub option from Spectrum Instrumentation enables the creation of scalable multi-channel data acquisition systems with ultrafast sampling speeds of up to 10 GS/s.

Designed for the company’s flagship M5i.33xx PCIe digitisers, the option allows up to eight cards to be linked in a single synchronised system. Each module shares a common clock and trigger signal, ensuring extremely low phase delay and minimal timing skew across all channels.

The Star Hub is implemented through a piggyback module mounted onto one of the M5i series cards. Shielded coaxial connections distribute the clock signal to each digitiser and precisely align the trigger event with the system clock. The result is tightly synchronised acquisition performance suitable for high frequency measurement environments.

The M5i.33xx family includes seven models offering one or two input channels, sampling rates from 3,2 to 10 GS/s, 12-bit vertical resolution, and analogue bandwidths from 1 to 4,7 GHz. Programmable input ranges, offset control, large onboard memory, advanced triggering, and multiple acquisition modes support a wide range of signal analysis tasks. Using Star Hub, systems can scale from two to sixteen channels at up to 5 GS/s, or eight channels at the full 10 GS/s rate.

Each digitiser maintains its own 16 lane Gen3 PCIe interface capable of data transfers up to 12,8 GB/s, enabling continuous streaming to PC memory, SSD storage, or GPUs. Multi card control is handled through SBench 6 Professional, while a comprehensive SDK allows integration using languages such as C, Python, Java, LabVIEW, and MATLAB.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





