A software-based controller for the industrial future

30 March 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

With Virtual PLCnext Control, Phoenix Contact is launching a software-based controller solution that enables flexible automation functions in virtualised IT environments.

The solution is fully integrated into the PLCnext Technology ecosystem and opens new possibilities for state-of-the-art, scalable, and resource-saving automation concepts without any physical controller hardware.

Virtual PLCnext Control is hardware-independent and is based on the Open Container Initiative (OCI). This means that the controller software can be run as a container application in state-of-the-art IT infrastructures such as Docker and Hyper-V, on either Windows or Linux systems, locally and in the cloud. This architecture enables rapid deployment, simple scaling, and a high degree of flexibility when integrating into existing automation and IT landscapes. Phoenix Contact has recently demonstrated how Virtual PLCnext Control can open new degrees of freedom in automation and bring the controller directly into the IT world.

“With Virtual PLCnext Control, we are taking the controller straight to where it is needed today: the IT world,” explains Andre Brand, manager product management controls at Phoenix Contact. “Our customers benefit from high-level scalability, rapid deployment, and the ability to implement automation projects flexibly, while saving resources at the same time.” The new solution supports all the familiar functions such as programming in IEC 61131-3, high-level language integration, OPC UA, MQTT, and the use of apps from the PLCnext Store. This means that the familiar development environment is retained – it is just that there is no physical controller hardware.

Virtual PLCnext Control is ideal for applications in industrial digitalisation where classic control technology has reached its limits.

Credit(s)

Phoenix Contact





