Africa Energy Indaba announces 2027 dates

28 April 2026 News

Following the continued success and growing global impact of the Africa Energy Indaba, organisers have officially announced the dates for the 19th edition of the Africa Energy Indaba 2027, set to take place from 02-04 March 2027 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, South Africa.

As Africa’s premier energy event, the Africa Energy Indaba continues to serve as a critical platform for driving investment, policy development, and strategic partnerships across the continent’s evolving energy landscape.

Building on the strong momentum of the 2026 edition – which convened The South African President, African energy ministers, utilities, investors, and energy leaders from across Africa and beyond – the 2027 event is expected to further elevate discussions around energy security, infrastructure development, and the acceleration of Africa’s energy transition.

For more information visit https://africaenergyindaba.com





