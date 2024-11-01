RS South Africa named master distributor for the Arduino UNO Q

RS South Africa announced that it has been named Master Distributor for the Arduino UNO Q SBC platform across South Africa and the broader African region. This appointment follows RS’s recognition at the Arduino Partner Conference in Milan, where it received two prestigious awards: the Industrial Trailblazer Award, for driving adoption of Arduino Pro products in industrial markets, and the Global Gravity Award, Arduino’s highest honour, recognising RS as its top global distributor based on sales performance and market share.
This next-generation single-board computer features a ‘dual brain’ architecture, combining a Linux Debian-capable microprocessor with a real-time microcontroller, enabling seamless integration of high-performance computing with real-time control.
Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 processor running a full Linux environment, and paired with an STM32U585 microcontroller, the UNO Q is designed to support AI-powered vision and sound applications that can respond dynamically to their environment. These capabilities make it well-suited to a wide range of use cases, from advanced smart home systems to industrial automation and edge computing applications.
The UNO Q is hardware-ready, supporting UNO shields and new carrier solutions, while giving developers access to Arduino’s extensive libraries and global community. It comes pre-installed with Arduino App Lab, enabling development across real-time OS, Linux, Python, and AI workflows, and supports flexible coding through seamless integration of Arduino Sketches and Python scripts.
Tiny noise suppression filters RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation recently announced its latest noise suppression filters of the MAF0603GWY series, which measure only 0,6 x 0,3 x 0,3 mm.
Read more...Successful Proteus training conference Dizzy Enterprises
News
Dizzy Enterprises recently hosted two hands-on Proteus Training Conferences, bringing together electronics professionals, designers, and enthusiasts to explore the latest capabilities of the Proteus Design Suite from Labcenter Electronics.
Read more...High precision multi-GNSS antenna RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Amphenol PCTEL GNSS-L125-DH-NF multi-GNSS antenna is a high-performance antenna designed for reliable global navigation satellite system reception in demanding environments.
Read more...Enclosures engineered for extremes RS South Africa
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
When electronic components face the relentless demands of heavy industry or unpredictable outdoor elements, Takachi’s IP67 diecast aluminium enclosures provide a robust line of defence.
Read more...Smarter compact automation with LOGO! 9 RS South Africa
Programmable Logic
Siemens recently announced LOGO! 9, the latest generation of its compact logic controller designed for small automation projects in both industrial and building applications.
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