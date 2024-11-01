Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Circuit & System Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: Ensuring effective ESD control

28 April 2026 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge (ESD) control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential. Grounding products and ESD testing equipment are vital tools to confirm the functionality of static control systems in the workplace.

One of the main sources of static charge is people themselves. Everyday activities like walking and handling materials can lead to a buildup of static electricity. As a result, grounding systems are crucial in maintaining equal electrical potential across personnel, components, and other conductors to prevent ESD events.

Key components of an effective workplace grounding system

Workstation Grounding:

• ESD common grounding point: A single junction where all ESD grounds are connected using grounding cords.

• Work surface mats: Dissipative bench mats with a surface resistivity of 1 x 109 Ω or less, properly grounded to prevent charge buildup.

• Floor mats and dissipative flooring: ESD-safe flooring such as vinyl, epoxy coatings, or ESD mats to mitigate static charge from foot traffic.

• Grounding testers: Always test workstations before, during, and regularly after installation to ensure grounding systems remain effective.

• Regular maintenance: Scheduled inspections help detect wear, damage, or disconnections in grounding components.

Personnel Grounding Devices:

• Wrist straps: Made from conductive materials, these must be worn correctly to safely dissipate any static charge.

• Heel grounders or ESD shoes: Ideal for mobility, these should be worn on both feet to ensure continuous grounding.

<b• ESD-safe clothing:</b> Static-dissipative garments reduce the risk of damaging sensitive components.

• ESD chairs: These help prevent charge accumulation when personnel sit or stand, with a resistance to ground of less than 1 x 1010 ohms.

Integrating these elements into your ESD control strategy greatly reduces the risk of static-related damage, safeguarding both personnel and sensitive equipment.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Safety relay for explosive areas
IOT Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Phoenix Contact has expanded its safety portfolio with the new PSR-MC35-EXI safety relay module, specifically engineered for use in potentially explosive environments.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The importance of ESD audits
Actum Circuit & System Protection
An ESD audit is the first step in establishing an effective static control programme in the workplace, and will help identify vulnerable areas and potentially hazardous static zones that require improvement.

Read more...
EMI shielding materials application guide
Circuit & System Protection
TE Connectivity’s shielding solutions include electrically conductive elastomers, gaskets, knitted wire mesh, oriented wire, EMI shielding ventilation panels, shielded window, cable shielding and shielding components.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD containers and packaging
Actum Circuit & System Protection
         Vacuum forming ESD Electronic components can be damaged by electrostatic discharges. To protect against such damage, electronic assembly parts are often transported or stored in vacuum formed component ...

Read more...
Antistatic vinyl flooring
Actum Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Vinyl is an affordable, antistatic tile or sheet with a life-span greater than 10 years and installed as a permanent electrostatic discharge floor.

Read more...
Electrostatic discharge chairs
Actum Circuit & System Protection
An ESD chair forms an integral part of grounding within the electrostatic discharge protected area to prevent potential damage to products.

Read more...
Conductive ESD footwear
Actum Circuit & System Protection
Conductive ESD footwear is used in conjunction with other grounding devices, such as a wrist strap, cord, and ESD surface mats, to provide a continuous path to ground.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: The importance of cleaning in ESD control
Actum Circuit & System Protection
To prevent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) damage to sensitive electronic assemblies and components, all production, handling, packaging, and storage must take place in an ESD-protected environment.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Staying grounded
Actum Circuit & System Protection
To maintain reliable electrostatic discharge control, regular testing and accurate measurement are essential, with grounding products and ESD testing equipment being vital.

Read more...
Smarter protection without disruption
NewElec Pretoria Circuit & System Protection
Designed for operations still running without integrated automation, NewElec’s retrofit-friendly systems let you upgrade performance and safety without overhauling your entire network.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved